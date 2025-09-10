Haymakers for Hope Returns to Fenway for Belles of The Brawl Boxing Charity Event

Haymakers for Hope (H4H) is thrilled to host their 12th annual Belles of the Brawl Boxing Charity event at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway on Thursday, October 9. Tickets are on sale now for this legendary all women’s boxing event in the organizations home base, with doors opening at 6:30pm and fights beginning at 7:30pm.

This fall, 26 brave, courageous women living and working in the Greater Boston area will compete in boxing matches throughout the night, against equally skilled opponents to help raise money for cancer research, awareness, survivorship, and care. Participants are everyday individuals with a shared goal of wanting to fight for a cure for cancer. Each individual trains individually and within small, intimate groups, learning the fundamentals of the sweet science, while creating lasting bonds with their trainers and Haymakers for Hope colleagues.

Since its initial event in 2011, Haymakers for Hope has raised more than $35 million towards continuous impact of their mission. The organization has transformed more than 1,400 ordinary participants into extraordinary amateur fighters. The women gearing up for their boxing debut at this year’s event have raised over $231K and counting!

Haymakers for Hope Belles of the Brawl fights are scheduled for three, two-minute rounds, and the entire boxing card is sanctioned by USA Boxing. General admission tickets are $85 and are available for purchase at www.haymakersforhope.org.

For the list of matchups, visit Belles of the Brawl XII Boston 2025 Matchups. To learn more about Haymakers for Hope and their mission, visit haymakersforhope.org.

This event is ONLY for guests ages 21 and up. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.haymakersforhope.org.

Haymakers for Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising money and awareness for

cancer research, care, and survivorship through organized charitable boxing events. Founded in 2010 by

Andrew Myerson and Julie Anne Kelly, Haymakers for Hope, has helped raise over $35 million to

knock out cancer. For more information, visit us at www.haymakersforhope.org, friend us at www.facebook.com/haymakers4hope and follow us at www.twitter.com/haymakers4hope,

https://www.instagram.com/haymakers4hope, and www.linkedin.com/company/haymakers-for-hope.