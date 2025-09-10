Cardello Announces her Candidacy for School Committee at-Large

Millie J. Cardello

Millie J. Cardello has announced her candidacy for School Committee at-Large. The following is her statement:

I am Millie J. Cardello and I hereby formally announce my candidacy for School Committee At Large.

I am a lifelong resident of Everett. My grandparents settled in Everett after migrating to the United States, they worked hard, bought a home and raised a family. My roots run deep in this city, our family is now five generations Everett Strong.

I have always been humbled and honored to serve my community in many different ways.

An Everett High graduate, an Air Force Veteran and lifetime member of the DAV, A PTO mom, a PTO grandmother, a registered Boy Scout Leader, Little League coach, Emlem Club member and past president. (A charitable fund raising organization), past member of the board of directors as Vice Chairman of Shore Education Collaborative.

My time served on the School Committee, in city government, my Military service, my education and professional background affords me experience and expertise to serve the School District with common sense, knowledge and pride.

I have worked diligently in the past during contract negotiations with various bargaining units to ensure a fair and equitable agreement for the District as well as the union members.

I am a staunch proponent of Career and Technical Education (CTE). I have researched and visited the Districts that are very successful with their programs serving students with academic courses and vocational training and I will work tirelessly to bring this to our District.

I will work to ensure that we are doing everything we can so our students feel safe and happy while receiving the education and skills that they will need for a successful future, Our students are our future.

We are all aware of the overcrowding in our schools. There have been many discussions and ideas but nothing has been solidified yet.

Overcrowded schools affect both the student and staff. My experience and expertise affords me the ability to work successfully with both the School Administration and the City Government.

There are no sides, there may be differences in perspective and or opinions but there is one city, we must work together as a team and do what is right for the community.

I ask for your vote… Fifth name under School Committee At Large. Voted citywide

To be your strong voice with common sense on Tuesday November 4’Th.

If you have any questions, suggestions or you would like to support me in my campaign

make phone calls, send dear friend cards, request a yard sign, have a neighborhood coffee hour, request a vote by mail application, reserve a ride to the polls or help in any other way. You can call or text me at 781 354-4869, text Dave at 781 354-4879 or email me at [email protected]

Working in your best interest,

Please join us at Millie’s campaign kickoff fund raiser on Thursday September 18, 6to 8 p.m. at the 8/10 Bar & Grill, Norwood St. Everett, Ma Suggested donation… $50.00 , $75.00, $100.00 , Other. Payable to the Committee to Elect Millie J. Cardello Can be mailed to 27 Ferry St. Everett, Ma 02149.