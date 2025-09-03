DeMaria Unveils Renovated Everett Stadium Football Field

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the completion of major renovations to the Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium football field, which will be unveiled during the Everett Crimson Tide’s season opener game Friday, September 5, at 6 p.m. As part of the celebration, the City and Everett Public Schools (EPS) will dedicate the newly revitalized field to John DiBiaso, Everett High School’s winningest football coach and the second-winningest coach in Massachusetts high school football history. During his career with Everett, Coach DiBiaso led the Crimson Tide to 248 wins, 33 losses and 0 ties, including 11 state championships. Over his career as a whole so far, he has earned 373 wins and 17 championships, cementing his legacy as one of the Commonwealth’s all-time greats. The project was made possible through a collaboration between the City’s Finance Department, Public Works, Engineering, Planning, and the City Council, whose vote authorized the necessary funding. The renovation is also part of the ongoing efforts to beautify the city, a priority Mayor DeMaria shares with First Lady Stacy DeMaria, who has been a strong advocate for community enhancement projects. Special recognition was given to Director of Public Works Jerry Navarra, who oversaw the project to ensure it was completed on time and on budget ahead of the season opener.

“This is more than a facelift for our football field; it is an investment in our students, our athletes and our community,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I am proud to partner with Superintendent Hart and our dedicated City and School teams to make Homecoming a special day for Everett. Dedicating the field to Coach DiBiaso is a tribute to his unparalleled contributions to Everett High football and to the countless students he has inspired.” The field will officially be unveiled during Everett High School’s season opening game against Medford on Friday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium (Cabot Street). The community is invited to join in celebrating this milestone.