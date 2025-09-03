City Observes Overdose Awareness Day

Special to the Independent

Above, Mayor Carlo DeMaria presented a proclamation alongside First Lady Stacy DeMaria, City staff and community members in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day.

On Thursday, August 28, the City of Everett hosted an event in front of City Hall to recognize Overdose Awareness Day, a global initiative to raise awareness of the impact of substance use disorder and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose. The event brought together City staff, community organizations and residents to honor loved ones lost, support individuals in recovery and provide information about available resources. Community organizations handed out literature and materials on local services, while City staff, including members of the Department of Public Health, shared details about the Everett Recovery Connection (ERC), a 24/7 resource hub available to residents.

Assistant Director of youth Substance Use Prevention Eric Mazzeo and Addiction Recovery Resource Specialist Paul Guarino.

During the event, Mayor DeMaria presented a proclamation recognizing Overdose Awareness Day and reaffirmed the City’s commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by addiction. Community members also spoke, sharing deeply personal stories of their struggles with addiction and the grief of losing loved ones. “Overdose Awareness Day is a time for us to come together as a community to reflect, support one another and remain committed to building hope and recovery for those affected by substance use disorder,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Behind every statistic is a person: a neighbor, a friend a family member. We must continue to break down stigma, provide resources and ensure that no one in Everett feels they have to struggle alone.”

The City of Everett remains dedicated to addressing substance use disorder through education, prevention and accessible recovery resources. Residents are encouraged to visit cityofeverett.com/resident-services/health-living/substance-use-disorder to learn more about support services available through the Everett Recovery Connection.