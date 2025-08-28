Local Students in the News

Tim Tai graduates from Lawrence University

Lawrence University’s Class of 2025 was celebrated in grand fashion at a Commencement held June 15 on Main Hall Green. Tim Tai of Everett, was among the the more than 350 graduates who walked the Commencement stage to loud applause from family, friends, and the Lawrence community.

The ceremony included an inspiring message from Commencement speaker Campbell Scott, an accomplished actor and director who first found his way to the stage while an undergraduate at Lawrence in the early 1980s.

Confetti and graduation caps flew as Commencement came to a close on an overcast but gorgeous Sunday morning. Faculty then led the graduates through the Lawrence Arch in a recessional that has quickly become a cherished tradition, representing the transition from student to alumnus. The graduates join an alumni community more than 22,000 strong.

“Sitting where you sit at this exact moment, getting a degree from this venerable institution, is not just an accomplishment, it’s not just the fruition of time and effort spent, but it’s also an irreplaceable marker of your investment in yourself,” Scott told the graduates.

Scott, who first rose to prominence as an actor in the 1990 film “Longtime Companion,” released seven years after he graduated, talked about his journey through Lawrence, from arriving a bit unfocused to being inspired and refocused by brilliant and committed professors. He would go on to a 40-year-plus career as an actor and director that included such films as “Dying Young,” “Singles,” “Big Night,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and the recently released “Nonnas.”

Lawrence University is a liberal arts college located along the banks of the Fox River in Appleton, Wisconsin. Founded in 1847, Lawrence has an enrollment of about 1,500 students drawn from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. It features a college of arts and sciences and a conservatory of music, both annually ranked among the best in the nation.

American International College Students Named to Dean’s List

American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA, is proud to announce that 468 students have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. These full-time students have attained GPAs ranging from 3.3 to 4.0. AIC applauds the dedication and achievements of these enterprising students.

Shane Mackenzie of Everett

Max Nicolas of Everett

Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral granting institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts, comprising the School of Business, Arts and Sciences, the School of Education, and the School of Health Sciences. AIC supports and advances education, diversity, and opportunity for its students and the community.

Tufts University Announces Spring 2025 Graduates

More than 2,800 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 18 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business, and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world.

Julia Holubowich of Everett graduates from the University of Rhode Island

Julia Holubowich of Everett is among the University of Rhode Island’s newest alumni. URI celebrated more than 3,500 of its newest alumni during the University’s 2025 Commencement. Nearly 3,600 undergraduate degrees and 600 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 16-18, 2025.

Holubowich received a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology .

Students who received the honor summa cum laude graduated with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.7; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.50; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of at least 3.3.

The University of Rhode Island is a diverse and dynamic community whose members are connected by a common quest for knowledge. As a global education leader and the state of Rhode Island’s flagship public research institution, URI offers distinctive opportunities designed to meet the global challenges of today’s world and the rapidly evolving needs of tomorrow. Founded in 1892, URI now enrolls more than 18,000 students and offers more than 200 degree programs across nine schools and colleges. As a land- and sea-grant institution, URI is a key driver of economic development in Rhode Island and contributes significantly to the health and vitality of the state, the New England region, and the nation. To learn more, visit: uri.edu.

Local student earning valuable experience as a summer intern

Isabella Saunders of Everett {02149} is earning real-world experience as an Emmanuel College intern at Boston Children’s Hospital this summer.

The intersection of classroom learning and practical application is central to the Emmanuel experience, with 100% of graduates completing at least one career-igniting internship.

More than 110 Emmanuel College students are learning on the job and building professional networks through internships this summer.

With more than 80 majors and areas of study, Emmanuel College combines outstanding classroom instruction and real-world experience to prepare students for lives of professional achievement, lifelong learning, and purpose. Voted the #1 college location in America for 2024 by Niche.com, Emmanuel offers ready access to world class medical, cultural, and business organizations, all with a tight-knit 17-acre campus and 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Learn more at Emmanuel.edu.

Morelli of Everett Named to Dean’s List

Luca F. Morelli of Everett was among more than 1,725 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2025 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and the Leahy College of Health Sciences.

Morelli is a senior political science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Amishika Dhaurali of Everett graduated with a degree in Child Study & Human Dev (BA)

Ramon Rossi of Everett graduated with a degree in Astrophysics (BS)

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Dean’s List honors announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Amishika Dhaurali, Class of 2025, of Everett

Madeleine Hudgins, Class of 2026, of Everett

Raphael Lemus Solis, Class of 2027, of Everett

Nery Matias Calmo, Class of 2025, of Everett

Shreeva Pyakurel, Class of 2027, of Everett

Ramon Rossi, Class of 2025, of Everett

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.