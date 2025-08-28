DeMaria attends monthly veterans’ luncheon at Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria received a warm welcome from Everett’s veterans and guests at the monthly luncheon held at the Edward G. Connolly Center.

DeMaria went table to table to speak directly with veterans, commending them for their military service to the United States of America. DeMaria also delivered remarks, thanking Antoine Coleman and Gerri Miranda for launching the event. With the full support of the Mayor’s Office, the luncheon has been drawing an increasing number of veterans each month.

DeMaria also lauded the efforts of Director of the Council of Aging Dale Palma and his team for preparing and serving a delicious buffet luncheon that featured egg plant parmigiana, chicken broccoli ziti, salad, and rolls. Guests also enjoyed cake for dessert.

“I want to thank the staff here,” said DeMaria. “This is a wonderful lunch. Dale does a great job as usual.”

Ronald Keohan thanked the mayor for his assistance to veterans and helping them receive a reduction in their property taxes.

“That was Councilor [Anthony] DiPierro, who also worked with us to do that as well,” said DeMaria.

During the question-and-answer period, a suggestion was made to begin a placard system to identify veterans so they may park their vehicles in spots designated for veterans.

“That’s a great idea,” said DeMaria, adding that he intends to organize a placard/decal program and implement it in the city soon. “I’m going to form a committee – Millie [Cardello], Ronny, and Gerri are going to figure this out. If it doesn’t get done [by the next luncheon] next month, Millie, Ronny and Gerri are going to be the reason why it didn’t get done. As a good mayor and CEO, delegation is my forte, so I’m delegating. In 30 days, we’ll have a program ready to roll out. In all seriousness, thank you all for being here to have lunch. It’s a great idea to get everyone together [each month].”