Back and Better Than Ever – Everett schools begin 2025-26 academic year

William Hart, superintendent of Everett public schools, and Samantha Hurley, chairperson of the Everett School Committee, stood outside Everett High School Monday welcoming administrators and teachers to the Welcome Back Convocation, an annual tradition.

With Gene O’Brien’s national award-winning Crimson Tide Marching Band serenading guests upon their arrival, Hart spoke about Everett’s 2025-26 school year that officially began Tuesday. The superintendent, who was appointed to the prestigious position in December 2023, was clearly enthusiastic and optimistic about the year ahead.

“We’re welcoming back more than 7,300 students to the Everett public schools, including almost 1,400 employees and educators who are going to bring us to new heights in this coming academic year,” said Hart. “We’re excited. We’re ready.”

Hart said that EPS has hired more than 100 new teachers to fill vacancies created by retirements and other transitions.

The EHS sports program, led by Director of Athletics Tammy Turner, is set to begin its fall season. The EHS football program will be looking to reestablish itself as the best in Massachusetts – a distinction it held for several years – as head coach Rob DiLoreto returns to Everett to lead the Crimson Tide into their season opener at home Friday, Sept. 4.

“The new coach [DiLoreto] is also joining us as vice principal at Everett High School,” said Hart. “It’s great to have a coach in the building every day with our students inspiring, moving, and motivating. Coach DiLoreto [a 1984 EHS graduate] is no stranger to Everett, so he’s going to do great things for us.”

Hart’s central administration team includes Deputy Superintendent Gretchen Manning, Assistant Superintendent Teaching, Learning, and Student Success Dr. Margaret Adams, and Assistant Superintendent Student Services Dennis Lynch.

Dr. John Braga is the new principal of Everett High School.

“In Dr. Braga, we are welcoming an established and distinguished educator to build on the success EHS has enjoyed in recent years,” said Supt. Hart. “He brings a wealth of experience in building management, data-driven leadership, and improving the educational experience for all students.”