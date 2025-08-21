City Council Approves Motion for Soccer Stadium Referendum on Nov. 4 ballot

By Cary Shuman

By a close 6-4 margin, the Everett City Council voted at its last meeting to place the issue of having a new professional soccer stadium built on lower Broadway appear as a referendum question on the Nov. 4 municipal election ballot.

Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen made the motion that was supported by Council President Stephanie Martins and Councillors Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Michael Marchese, Wayne Matewsky, and Holly Garcia.

Councilors Katy Rogers, Stephanie Smith, John Hanlon, and Anthony DiPierro voted against having a referendum question on the ballot in November. Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio was not present at the meeting.

The referendum would be non-binding. Mayor Carlo DeMaria has the final decision of whether the referendum question will appear on the November 4, ballot.

Van Campen opened the discussion, stating, “One of things I’ve discovered across the city in the last couple of months is that people have strong views about whether to build a stadium or not.

“I see how transformative the potential soccer stadium on lower Broadway can be for our community. But what we have seen since that legislation was passed (led by Sen. Sal DiDomenico’s efforts) in my estimation and the estimation of many people in this community is an almost complete connect from reality by the current administration in terms of community engagement, in terms of community benefits, in terms of hearing from the community. My intention in asking that this issue be put on the ballot is not to stop this project, not to destroy this project, it’s not to undermine this project. It’s simply to get the people a greater voice at table, where quite frankly today they have no voice.”

Van Campen added that “the purpose of this order tonight is to get the people of Everett a greater say in what is happening with the proposed stadium.”

New England Revolution soccer team Owner Robert Kraft and President Jonathan Kraft did appear at a well-attended April 30 community meeting hosted by Mayor DeMaria at the Edward G. Connolly Center where plans and artist renderings for the stadium were revealed. The stadium would bring millions of dollars in revenue to the city and replace the dilapidated power plant site located at 173 Alford St./1 Dexter St. The Kraft Group would pay all expenses to clean up the site.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, who had obviously spent considerable time on preparing for the Council’s discussion of the referendum ballot issue, offered a list of requests for the developer before she would give her support to the project (see related story).

“I believe a non-binding vote gives residents a false sense of control,” said Rogers. “Instead, I think it is in the best interest of the Council to draft its own letter to the Kraft Group with contingencies that ensure that this project is genuinely in the best interests of the people of Everett should it process.”

Councilor-at-Large Stephanie Smith said she agreed with Councilor Van Campen remarks about “lack of transparency and the lack of residential input to this, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to continue to transform Lower Broadway from heavy industry to the entertainment district with no public funds.”

“But before we put anything on the ballot, we need more information from the Kraft Group and from the Mayor – traffic, public transportation, economic impact, community benefits,” said Smith.

Ward 3 Councilor Anthony DiPerro said, “I think Councilor Rogers hit the nail quite on the head here with several points. I think a ballot question does send the wrong message. I don’t understand how you have a vote before you have an agreement. The bottom line is, without this, Encore Phase 2 doesn’t happen. I ran for this seat and continue to do so to help build an Everett for generations to come. This is our shot at something beautiful for beautiful for the community.”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria submitted the following statement: “I want to emphasize that this project is still in the very early stages. No agreement has been reached, and we remain committed to working with our residents through open dialogue and community meetings. Over the past several months, we have hosted community forums where residents have asked thoughtful questions and shared valuable feedback, and I am grateful for the engagement we have seen so far. This is just the beginning of the process, and there will continue to be many opportunities at both the local and state level for the public to weigh in before any final decisions are made.”

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers lists requests for soccer stadium developer

At the Aug. 11 City Council meeting, Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers offered a series of requests for the developer [The Kraft Group] of the proposed new, 25,000-seat soccer stadium to be located on the site at 173 Alford St.

Following is the list of requests:

• Local Hiring and Workforce Development: The developer must commit to a minimum of 50 percent of all new full-time employment positions for stadium operations being filled and retained by Everett residents. These positions must offer livable wages and comprehensive benefits. A robust, developer-funded workforce training program will be established in partnership with local educational institutions to provide Everett residents with the necessary skills for a wide range of jobs, from entry-level to management. There will be no use of volunteer labor for any stadium operations or events.

• Small Business and Supplier Diversity: The developer will establish a preference program to prioritize and award contracts for goods and services to Everett-based small businesses and a diverse range of suppliers (e.g., Minority, Women, and Veteran-Owned enterprises).

• Section 2, Infrastructure, Transportation, and Public Realm: This section addresses the crucial need to mitigate the project’s impact on infrastructure and enhance the quality of life through public spaces and amenities.

• Transportation Improvements and Mitigation: The developer will fund and implement a comprehensive transportation plan to alleviate traffic and noise impacts in the surrounding community. This includes funding for the expansion of public transit services (e.g., MBTA) and improvements to existing road infrastructure. The developer will provide a permanent, large-scale solution to the Alford Street Bridge infrastructure issue (e.g., an underground tunnel) to ensure that traffic is no longer stopped for bridge operations. This is a non-negotiable prerequisite. A dedicated inner-city shuttle service for residents will be created to attend stadium events, reducing reliance on personal vehicles. This could be an expansion of existing shuttle services.

• Public Space and Community Amenities: A significant portion of the site must be dedicated to publicly accessible open green space. This includes the construction and ongoing maintenance of a waterfront walking path, consistent with Boston Harborwalk standards, that connects to existing paths and provides public access to the Mystic River. A permanent, publicly accessible restroom will be funded and maintained within the open space. The developer will make a substantial one-time financial contribution toward the construction of a new, state-of-the-art community center for recreation, education, and social gatherings for Everett residents. The developer will contribute to at least 50% of the cost of a new four-bay fire station and a safety substation for the police department. Trash cans will be provided and regularly maintained by the developer within a one-mile radius of the stadium. Section 3: Environmental Sustainability and Community Benefits This section outlines commitments to long-term community well-being and environmental stewardship.

• Facility and Event Commitments: The stadium will be a four-season, multi-use facility capable of holding events rain-or-shine to maximize its utility for the community. The stadium’s design and operation will adhere to the highest environmental and sustainability standards, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and waste. All concessions must be served in eco-friendly containers, and the stadium will be held to a plastic-free standard due to its proximity to the waterfront. The developer will provide the use of the stadium free of charge for the Everett High School graduation ceremony indefinitely. Everett residents will be given priority in purchasing event tickets for all stadium events.

• Governance and Oversight: The developer will commit to a long-term, structured community engagement process, including the creation of a Community Action Board. This board, with representation from Everett residents and city officials, will meet regularly to monitor the agreement’s implementation and address any ongoing or additional community concerns that may arise.