Van Campen Opens Campaign Headquarters with ‘Rally for Change’

Robert Van Campen brought supporters together in Everett Square on Saturday morning for a “Rally for Change” in his campaign for Mayor of Everett. Supporters waved signs, cheered as cars honked going by, and packed into the square for what also served as the grand opening of his campaign headquarters at 142 School Street.

“It’s about fixing what’s broken and making everyone who calls Everett home the priority again,” Van Campen told the crowd. “We’ve already knocked on hundreds of doors, and the response has been tremendous. The city is ready for change that puts Everett first.”

Van Campen laid out priorities that, he said, reflect that vision: keeping Everett affordable for working families, giving schools the space and resources students deserve, easing traffic on local streets, and strengthening the core services residents rely on every day. He also pledged to restore transparency and trust in City Hall by ending self-dealing and favoritism, making sure new development benefits neighborhoods, and supporting the small businesses that keep Everett’s economy strong.

Several city councilors and school committee members joined the rally, underscoring the growing coalition rallying to his candidacy.

“This campaign is about the people of Everett, not political insiders or special interests,” he said. “We deserve a City Hall that works for everyone, not just a few.”

Robert Van Campen has spent his adult life in Everett, raising a family, serving his neighbors, and standing up for honest government. The son of a father who retired after years of military service and the product of a working-class family, he knows what it means to work hard and lead with integrity.

His parents bought their first home in Everett, chasing the American Dream, a dream that now feels out of reach for too many. As a labor and municipal attorney and a long-time City Councilor, Robert has worked to make city government more transparent, effective, and accountable. He is running for Mayor to bring honest leadership, transparent governance, and real change that puts Everett residents first.

More information about the campaign is available at www.vancampenforeverett.com.