Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Mindful Miles, Shute Front Door, Saturday, August 23rd at 8 AM. Join us for a relaxing morning walk starting from the Shute Memorial Library to multiple laps around Glendale Park. Walk at your own pace, for as long as you like. This is intended for ages 18 and up. No registration is required.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 2-3pm. Join us for board games on Mondays and multiplayer video games on Wednesdays! For ages 12 and up.

Classics & Crafts Movie Night, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, August 19th at 6:30pm. Join us for a casual movie viewing where conversation is allowed and crafting is encouraged, featuring our favorite classic books on the big screen of the Parlin Meeting Room TV! BYO crafts and snacks, or borrow craft supplies from our library clubs. We’ll be watching Jane Eyre (2011) and viewers are recommended to be 14 years of age or older.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, August 18th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 20th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 20th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. Join us on Thursday and Friday at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Fluency Fun Friday! Parlin Children’s Room. Friday, August 22nd at 2 pm. Brush up your fluency skills before school starts! Drop by the library for an afternoon of fun board games like Scrabble and Bananagrams, word searches and crossword puzzles. Suggested ages 5-11.

Friday Family Movie Night. Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, August 22nd at 3PM. Grab a friend and join us at the library to watch Call of the Wild. Free popcorn will be served, provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Mixed Media Crafts Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 23rd at 11am. Enjoy learning and develop your imagination! Recommended for ages 5-12. Registration is required, sign up online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 23rd at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, August 19th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! Drop in once a week and bring your creativity. For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Romance Book Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, August 19th at 6 PM. Calling all romance lovers! Join our Romance Book Club at the Shute Library! We’ll meet every third Tuesday of the month (unless otherwise noted on our calendar). No registration needed—just bring your love for all things romance! For ages 18 and up. The book of the month is Summer in the City by Alex Aster. Limited copies will be available to borrow at our circulation desk.

Crafty Conversations: Swap Painting, Thursday, August 21st at 7:00 PM. Unleash your inner artist in this creative twist on a not-so-average paint night! Bring a friend so you can swap your painting every ten minutes to build off of your friend’s imagination or from the creative prompts provided. Your painting will be a collaborative piece! Registration is required. This is recommended for ages 18-109. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. Fridays by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only on Fridays. Please call the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Book & Movie Club Shute Meeting Room. Mondays @ 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch Tuck Everlasting. Can you answer the question: which was better, the book or the movie? Recommended for children 8 and up.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals with Special Guest: Monday, August 18th at 10 AM. Nan Zhou, founder of AbleYouth Alliance joins Miss Val for a special storytime focused on disability awareness, empathy and inclusion.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Shute Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 10 AM. Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break!

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, August 20th from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! This program is recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Family Craft Corner: Paint your own Tote Bag Shute Craft Room. Thursday, August 21st from 4-6PM. Reusable and fabulous; come to the Shute and paint your own tote bag, perfect for carrying books to and from the library. We supply the canvas tote bag and paint supplies, you supply the creativity! Dress for a mess! Registration is required.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?