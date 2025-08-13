Major Milestone Reached for Affordable Housing in Everett

Special to the Independent

Artist rendering of 25 Garvey Street, where construction to begin on 125 new homes.

A transformative affordable housing project is officially underway in Everett. The Neighborhood Developers (TND) and Impact Residential Development (IRD) have closed on construction financing and broken ground on 25 Garvey Street, a 125-unit development that represents the city’s first new affordable family rental housing in more than 50 years.

Located in Everett’s Commercial Triangle Economic Development District, the new community will include 17 deeply affordable homes for families who have experienced homelessness or are at risk of losing their housing. It is the largest project in TND’s history and a landmark step forward in addressing the region’s housing crisis.

“This project is a direct investment in housing equity; we are laying the foundation for Everett’s future and the well-being of its residents,” said Rafael Mares, Executive Director of TND. “As this construction journey begins, it is important to remember that it takes an extraordinary number of people and partners to get a project to this point—we’re grateful to every one of them.”

25 Garvey replaces the former Colonial Marble Company and sits adjacent to the iconic Richie’s Slush. It is one of the few affordable housing developments within the Commercial Triangle, where more than 4,000 new homes have been built or permitted, most at market-rate. The project also lies along the proposed Silver Line Extension, offering residents enhanced transit access and regional connectivity.

“This development ensures that longtime Everett families can remain part of this city’s growth,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. He continued, “This isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it’s about people and families who deserve stability, dignity, and the chance to build a future right here in Everett. Affordable housing is more than a policy goal; it’s a moral obligation. We owe it to our residents to create a city where everyone, no matter their income, has a place to call home. This project is a promise kept and a step toward a more inclusive Everett.”

“This is a model for equitable development in rapidly changing neighborhoods,” said Jessica Mullins, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Residential Development. “This project embodies what’s possible when public and private partners commit to equity, permanence, and scale. We’re proud to stand with TND and the City of Everett to bring affordable homes to life and to set a new standard for inclusive growth in Massachusetts.”

The project was made possible through a collaborative effort involving dozens of partners across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Together, they’ve helped turn a long-standing vision into a place 125 families will soon call home.

Public and Financial Partners:

• City of Everett

• North Suburban HOME Consortium

• Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities

• MassDevelopment

• Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC)

• MassHousing

• Massachusetts Housing Partnership

• First Citizens Bank

• Eastern Bank

• National Equity Fund (NEF)

Project Consultants and Contractors:

• Callahan Construction Managers

• The Architectural Team

• Bohler

• RBLA Design

• Studio Luz Architects

• GEI

• Resonant Energy

• New Ecology

• Vanasse & Associates, Inc.

• Port One Companies

• Bonz and Company, Inc.

• Klein Hornig LLP

• Nelson Mullins

• Baker Hostetler

• Hemenway & Barnes

Ownership and Operations:

• Real Estate: IRD, TND, Tableau, Lapstone, Tierney Development

• Property Management: WinnCompanies

• Resident Services: TND and Housing Families Inc.

• Boards of Directors and in-house teams from across our organizations