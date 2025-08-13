Everett Community Joins Together with First Responders for National Night Out

Everett’s annual National Night Out, held on Tuesday, August 5 at Glendale Park, was a tremendous success. The event brought together residents, first responders and community organizations for an evening filled with fun, food and meaningful connection.

Hosted by the Everett Police Department (EPD) in partnership with the City of Everett, the event welcomed families and individuals of all ages to enjoy a wide array of free activities, including games, music, police K-9 demonstrations and interactive public safety displays. Attendees enjoyed a classic barbecue featuring hamburgers and hot dogs and had the opportunity to explore police, fire and EMS vehicles while learning more about the tools and equipment used daily by first responders.

“National Night Out is always an important event to continue building our community’s relationship with our first responders,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “It’s also a great opportunity for not only those who protect and serve, but for all of us to get to know each other better and maintain Everett’s strong sense of community.”

The event was made possible through the efforts of numerous partners, including Everett Fire Department (EFD), Cataldo Ambulance Service, Everett’s 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Everett Public Schools (EPS), Eliot Family Resource Center (EFRC) and Radius Recycling, who all contributed to creating a safe, engaging and welcoming environment for everyone in attendance.

National Night Out is a celebrated annual initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It aims to strengthen relationships between neighbors and first responders while fostering a deeper sense of trust, safety and shared responsibility in communities across the country.

Residents can stay informed about upcoming events by visiting the City’s events calendar at cityofeverett.com/calendar/month, or by following the City’s official social media accounts:

• Facebook: /cityofeverettma | /mayorcarlodemaria

• Instagram: @cityofeverettma | @mayorcarlodemaria

• X (formerly Twitter): @EverettGov_MA | @Mayor_DeMaria

All are welcome to attend the City of Everett’s upcoming community events.