Darren Costa Announces Run for Everett School Committee, At-Large

Former Ward 3 City Councilor Darren Costa has announced his candidacy for School Committee At-Large, citing months of conversations with parents, educators, and community members.

Darren Costa, candidate for Everett School Committee, At-large, with his family.

“Families want a School Committee that’s present, data-driven, and focused on student learning, safety, and transparency,” Costa said. “I look forward to working closely with our current Superintendent, as I did with the previous Superintendent to address classroom space needs.”

Costa, a finance and accounting professional with years of volunteer service in Everett schools and youth sports, said recent city decisions show why stronger oversight is essential.

His priorities include putting every dollar into the classroom, ensuring safe and enriching learning environments, and maintaining open communication with families citywide.

“I’m running to deliver accountability, transparency, and results for Everett’s students,” Costa said.

To learn more, get involved, or join our volunteer team, contact: [email protected] | (617) 544-7089 | Facebook.com/Darren4Everett.