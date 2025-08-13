City Council Honors Stephanie McColaugh for her Outstanding Volunteer Work for Clean Up Everett

The Everett City Council honored resident Stephanie McColaugh for her outstanding contributions to the Clean Up Everett group at its meeting Monday night.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, on behalf the 11-member Council and Mayor Carlo DeMaria, presented a citation to McColaugh “in appreciation of your special contributions to the Everett community and for being the founder of Clean Up Everett which leads citywide cleanups and helps enhance Everett’s safety and cleanliness.”

McColaugh humbly accepted the honor, stating, “I just want to say thank you to the City for coming together to help on this issue. Your support means a lot and we still have a lot to do. Thank you as well to our volunteers who are spending their weekends picking up trash – and especially to Katy Rogers for bringing a lot of attention to this issue week after week, and making it a big focus of her campaign. I’m really grateful for this opportunity to shine a light on this issue.”