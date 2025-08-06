Van Campen for Mayor Campaign to Host Headquarters Grand Ppening

Special to the Independent

Rob Van Campen, candidate for Mayor of Everett, will officially open his campaign headquarters with a “Rally for Change” on Saturday, Aug. 9 (10 a.m.) in Everett Square at 142 School St.

The event will bring together neighbors, volunteers, and community leaders to kick off the next phase of the campaign.

Attendees will hear directly from Rob about his vision for a more responsive, transparent, and forward-looking city government.

Light refreshments will be served, and campaign materials will be available.