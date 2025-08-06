Stephanie Martins to Launch Re-election Campaign with Kick-off Fundraiser

Special to the Independent

Everett City Councilor and Council President Stephanie Martins will officially kick off her re-election campaign on Tuesday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. with a community fundraiser at Oliveira’s Steakhouse, located at 158 School Street in Everett.

The event will bring together supporters, residents, and local leaders to celebrate Councilor Martins’ record of public service and her continued commitment to delivering a city government that is more affordable, more accountable, more transparent, and more accessible for all Everett residents.

“This campaign is about keeping our community at the center of every decision,” said Martins. “From rising costs and housing concerns to a need for clearer communication and responsive leadership, I’m running to continue pushing for a city where every resident feels seen, heard, and supported.”

Martins has championed key reforms, including paid family medical leave for city employees, improving access to housing by reducing the affordable income requirement levels, increasing oversight of city spending through a transparent budget approval process, expanding resources for youth and community organizations, and strengthening connections between residents and City Hall. Her most recent efforts to make Everett more affordable include pushing for stronger community contributions from developers, ensuring that new growth benefits existing residents, and establishing tax assistance programs to help seniors stay in their homes. She has also been a leading voice on making the city cleaner, safer, and more livable, advocating for infrastructure for fire and police, rodent control measures, parking reform, and banning nip bottles. All are invited to attend and join the conversation about the future of Everett. Every contribution helps reach more residents, amplify our message, and ensure that more voices are engaged in the voting process.