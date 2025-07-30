Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 2-3pm. Join us for board games on Mondays and multiplayer video games on Wednesdays! For ages 12 and up.

Classics & Crafts Movie Night, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, August 5th at 6:30pm. Join us for a casual movie viewing where conversation is allowed and crafting is encouraged! We’ll be watching Little Women (2019) and viewers are recommended to be 14 years of age or older.

Silent Reads Society Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, August 9th, from 12-2pm. Join the Silent Reads Society, a unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading. All are welcome!

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics at the library! By appointment only. To register, send email to [email protected], or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, August 4th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required..

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 6th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, August 6th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. Join us on Thursday and Fridays at 11am with Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time!

Rainbow Dance Party with Elijah T. Grasshopper Parlin Meeting Room, Thursday, August 7th at 2PM. Children ages 2 – 8 will have a hopping good time dancing and moving to the beat with special guest Elijah T. Grasshopper.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, August 8th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Raya and the Last Dragon with your friends and family.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 9th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Mixed Media Crafts Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 9th at 11am. Enjoy learning and develop your imagination! Recommended for ages 4-12. Registration is required, sign up online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, August 4th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! No registration required. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, August 5th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library!

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. Fridays by appointment only.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only on Fridays. Please call the Shute Library to register for an appointment.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Book & Movie Club Shute Meeting Room. Mondays @ 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch How to Train Your Dragon, based on Cressida Cowell’s bestseller. Recommended for children 8 and up.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Shute Meeting Room. Wednesdays at 10 AM. Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break!

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, August 6th from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! This program is recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?