Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 2-3pm. Join us for board games on Mondays and multiplayer video games on Wednesdays! For ages 12 and up.

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, Monday, July 28th at 6:00 pm. Natalie Dykstra’s Chasing Beauty is the story of the complex woman behind one of the most fascinating museums in the nation and the world—a tale of beauty and loss, grit and American self-invention. (Amazon) Books are available at the Parlin Circulation Desk.

Folk Music with Marc Berger, Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, July 29th at 7:00 pm. Marc Berger is a nationally touring folk artist who has opened for Bob Dylan and whom Starbucks has licensed for worldwide in-store play. His current release RIDE is a collection of songs celebrating the romance of the American West.

Tea Time, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, July 31st from 3-4:30pm. You are formally invited to afternoon tea and fun activities at the Parlin Library! We will be having tea times throughout the summer featuring different social activities intended to bridge generations. These events will be enjoyable for all ages, so bring your friends and family. This week we will be hosting a Literary Tea-rivia, so get your fanciest thinking caps on! No registration is required. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, July 28th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 30th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 30th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Children’s Room. Friday August 1st at 11:00 am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, August 1st at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch A Dog’s Purpose with your friends and family.

The Nest – A Space for Moms Parlin Meeting Room, Saturday, August 2nd at 11AM – Leave the diaper bags and sippy cups at home, this one is just for the moms. Join fellow mom and children’s librarian, Kristin McAuliffe, as we discuss the great joys and great challenges of motherhood. Intended for mothers with children under 12.

Mixed Media Crafts Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, August 2nd at 10am. Enjoy learning and develop your imagination! Recommended for ages 5-12. Registration is required, sign up online. This program is funded by the Everett Cultural Council..

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, July 29th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! We’ve got sketchbooks (first come, first served), creative prompts, still life setups, and a room full of fellow sketch artists. Drop in once a week and bring your creativity. For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Book & Movie Club Shute Meeting Room. Mondays @ 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch Bridge to Terabithia. Can you answer the question: which was better, the book or the movie? Recommended for children 8 and up.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break! *Registration is not required. *Open to children of all ages. *Parents and guardians are welcome to join in, or have their own book discussion.

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, July 30th from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! We’ll play games, try out cool exercises, and have a great time making music together. No experience needed—just bring your voice and get ready to have fun! This program is recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?