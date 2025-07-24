News in Brief

Arts for Everett night of enchantment and fantasy

On August 8, from 5-8 p.m., Arts for Everett is holding a night of enchantment and fantasy fun for teens and young adults ages 16-25. We are holding this event to promote our Listening Works Program, funded by Everett Citizens Foundation and Everett Cultural Council. Participate in fun art projects and visit our Mythical Marketplace where we promote small businesses and give them a chance to sell their wonderful custom made items. Arts for Everett will also provide free dinner at 7pm and dessert at 8pm. Join us and unleash your inner creativity!

Learn more at https://www.artlabeverett.org/enchanti-craft.html#/