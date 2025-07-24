Inspiring a Path Toward Politics

Everett student Emily Green is thriving in an internship with Rep. Garcia’s office

By Cary Shuman

Emily Green, an incoming senior at the Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCCS), Everett, is enjoying her summer internship position in Rep. Judith Garcia’s office at the State House.

Green, who lives in Rep. Garcia’s district that includes Everett and Chelsea, started in her volunteer position in June and is winding down her valuable, educational experience until the PCCS school year commences in mid-August.

“I read about Rep. Garcia, and I like what she stands for on the issues. I decided I wanted to work with her, and I sent an email to her office,” related Green. “Her office responded quickly, and Rep. Garcia said that they had an internship position and it’s been an excellent experience to learn under her guidance.”

Green, 17, daughter of Lizbeth Valerio-Green, said she mostly works at the State House, but has traveled with Rep. Garcia to events in the district. Last week, Green assisted the legislator at an Ice Cream Social at the Chelsea Senior Center. Garcia watched proudly as Green interacted confidently with seniors, listening to their concerns about issues and conversing with key officials, including City Manager Fidel Maltez and Director of Housing and Human Services Director Tracy Nowicki.

Green said she has also benefited from participating in the Intern Speaker Series at which state senators and representatives talk about their legislative careers and the path they took to elected office. There is also a question-and-answer portion in the program. Green has also attended hearings in the House Chambers.

Garcia is pleased to have Emily as a member of her diligent legislative team.

“Emily was very moved by all the work that my office and I are doing for our constituents and the impact it’s having, and she reached out to us,” said Garcia. “Emily is a young person who wants to make a difference in her community. She volunteers in our office and accompanies me to many of our events. She listens to our residents and helps keep us focused on the needs of our community.”

Garcia said her office brings on board high school and college students for internship positions throughout the year.

“Emily has stood out as an incredible intern,” said Garcia. “Her expertise, her quick thought process, her can-do attitude and being in tune with local issues has been so admirable – she’s been a tremendous asset for our team.”

Meanwhile, Green has kept busy this summer as a junior umpire in the Everett Girls Softball League. A leader of several community projects, Emily is also one of the few females to attain the prestigious ranking of Eagle Scout. Her older brother, Joseph, also attained Eagle Scout status and graduated from UMass/Amherst in May.

Green has begun her college application process and as result of her inspiring internship under Rep. Garcia, she is considering a major in politics or international relations and entering the pre-law program. zzzz