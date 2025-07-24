DeMaria Announces August Council on Aging Programming and Events

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Council on Aging (COA) has planned events, along with new and recurring programming, that are intended for adults aged 60 and above. The following is a list of upcoming programming that will be taking place at the Connolly Center (90 Chelsea Street), unless otherwise noted:

• August Senior Social: On Wednesday, August 13, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., join Mayor DeMaria and the Council on Aging for the monthly senior social. The COA will be serving a delicious meal that includes options such as an antipasto platter, pizza, garden salad, coffee and dessert. Join with some friends and dance to the tunes of Ray Cavicchio. Tickets are available to purchase from July 21 through August 9.

• Lunch and a Movie: On Thursday, August 21, beginning at 1 p.m., the Council on Aging will prepare and serve Italian cold cut sandwiches with all the fixings, along with a garden salad, a bag of chips and a cannolo for dessert. Following lunch, sit back and enjoy the film “Nonna’s,” starring Vince Vaughn, Brenda Vaccaro, Susan Sarandon and Lorraine Bracco. This comedy is based on a true story about a man risking everything to honor his mother who passed away by opening an Italian restaurant with actual Nonna’s – grandmothers, as the chefs. Please sing up with Cathi at the Connolly Center beginning August 1.

• Senior Summer Concerts in August: All are welcome to enjoy these free summer concerts at the Connolly Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 7 – “Westwood Swing Orchestra.” Thursday, August 14: “The Backtrack Band.”

• Trip to Saint Anthony’s Feast: On Sunday, August 31, the Council on Aging has arranged for school bus transportation to Boston’s largest Italian festival, Saint Anthony’s Feast. The bus will depart the Connolly Center at 10:45 a.m. and arrive as close to the festival as possible around 12 p.m. to view the grand procession featuring ten marching bands and the statue of Saint Anthony being carried by devoted followers. In addition to the procession, enjoy street fare in one of the numerous restaurants in Boston’s North End. The bus will return to pick up participants at 3 p.m. as close to the original drop-off location as possible. Please note that there is a significant amount walking involved transportation will be in a school bus. To register, please see Cathi at the Connolly Center.

• Beach Picnic: On Wednesday, August 20, join the Council on Aging for a beachside picnic at Constitution Beach in East Boston. With transportation for 24 passengers, the fully accessible bus will depart the Connolly Center at 10:45 AM. At the beach, participants can enjoy a picnic lunch while sitting under the shade of a tree or basking in the sun. Please sign up with Joanne at the Connolly Center. If the bus is full, participants are welcome to drive themselves. The bus will depart the beach at 1 p.m. and return to the Connolly Center.

For more information about any of these events, please dial 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center or call directly by dialing 617-394-2323 or 617-394-2260.