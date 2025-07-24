Boston Harbor Now Announces First-ever Overnight Camping Experience on Spectacle Island

Special to the Independent

For the first time ever, campers can sleep under the stars on Spectacle Island. Boston Harbor Now invites you to Camp Spectacle—a one-of-a-kind overnight adventure packed with s’mores, stargazing, ranger-led walks, and breathtaking views of the Boston skyline. With round-trip ferry service from Downtown Boston included, this is your chance to experience the Harbor Islands like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned outdoor explorer or just looking for a unique summer escape, Camp Spectacle is your ticket to unplug, unwind, and enjoy nature without ever leaving the city.

Camp Spectacle is an overnight group camping experience on Spectacle Island, complete with fun programming and classic camp vibes.

Camping is set for ​Saturday, August 2 – Sunday, August 3, 2025. The ferries depart Long Wharf at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., or 4:30 p.m.

​Campers may set up tents after 5:30 p.m.

​•​Return ferries on Sunday: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m.

Included With Ticket:

​•​Roundtrip ferry transportation

​•​One-night group campsite

​•​Continental breakfast

​•​Ranger and Boston Harbor Now led games and nature walks

​•​S’mores

What To Bring: Everything you need for a backcountry-style campout: tents, sleeping gear, food, utensils, and outdoor clothing. ZaZ Restaurant will be open for concessions until 8:00 pm and light snacks and beverages are available on the ferry, and food can be picked up from Luke’s Lobster at the Welcome Center on the Greenway before boarding.

Learn More & Register: Tickets and full details available online.

Boston Harbor Now works in partnership with public agencies, communities, and private and nonprofit partners to ensure a vibrant, accessible, and resilient Boston Harbor, waterfront, and islands. From ferries and festivals to climate planning and park access, Boston Harbor Now connects people to the Harbor and works to protect it for future generations.