All Candidates Advance to Final Election on November 4

By Cary Shuman

City Clerk Sergio Cornelio confirmed Tuesday that there will be not be a preliminary election in Everett, meaning that all candidates who have had their nomination papers certified will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 4 general election.

Cornelio said no race exceeded the required “two-times-the-number-of-open-seats-plus-one” formula that would have necessitated a preliminary election.

“It’s the first time in many years that Everett will not have a preliminary election,” said Cornelio.

The race for mayor, which has two candidates, incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen, will generate a lot of interest locally and statewide as well.

Also of note, one candidate, former Ward 3 Councilor Darren Costa, has had his nomination papers certified for the councilor-at-large and school committee-at-large races.

“He [Costa] has until Aug. 6 to notify our office in which race he intends to be a candidate,” clarified Cornelio.

There are two candidates in each of the six ward council races. School Committee members Margaret Cornelio (Ward 1), Jeanne Cristiano (Ward 3), Robin Babcock (Ward 4), and Marcony Almeida Barros (Ward 5) are currently unopposed in their bids for re-election. Incumbent Ward 2 School Committee member Joanna Michelle Garren is being challenged by Jason Marcus for the seat.

Incumbent Ward 6 Committee Member Joseph A. D’Onofrio is being challenged by Thomas E. Abruzzese for the seat.

Following is the list of candidates whose nomination papers have been certified:

MAYOR

Carlo DeMaria, Jr.

Robert J. VanCampen

COUNCIL AT LARGE

Katy L. Rogers

Wayne A. Matewsky

Michael K. Marchese

John F. Hanlon

Stephanie V. Smith

Matthew L Costello

Darren Costa

Guerline Alcy Jabouin

Tina Marie Oliveri

Jean Marc Daniel

COUNCIL WARD 1

Peter Anthony Napolitano

Michele Capone

COUNCIL WARD 2

Balwinder Singh Gill

Stephanie N. Martins

COUNCIL WARD 3

Anthony N. DiPierro

Maria R. Bussell

COUNCIL WARD 4

Holly Garcia

Cynthia Aledi Salazar

COUNCIL WARD 5

Vivian Nguyen

Joseph E. Gaff

COUNCIL WARD 6

Alfred John Lattanzi

Peter Pietrantonio

SCHOOL COMM.

AT LARGE

Samantha M. Hurley

James A. Booker

Joseph A. LaMonica

Kristin N. Bairos

Darren Costa

Millie J. Cardello

SCHOOL COMM.

WARD 1

Margaret A. Cornelio

SCHOOL COMM.

WARD 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Michelle Garren

SCHOOL COMM.

WARD 3

Jeanne M. Cristiano

SCHOOL COMM.

WARD 4

Robin M. Babcock

SCHOOL COMM.

WARD 5

Marcony Almeida Barros

SCHOOL COM. WARD 6

Joseph A. D’Onofrio

Thomas E. Abruzzese

Hundreds Gather at Glendale Park for Everett’s Third Annual Nepal Day Celebration

On Sunday, July 20, the City of Everett proudly partnered with the Greater Boston Nepali Community (GBNC) to host the third annual Nepal Day celebration at Glendale Park. The event drew hundreds of attendees who came together to honor and experience the rich traditions of Everett’s growing Nepali community.

The day was filled with vibrant cultural expressions, including traditional food, live music, dance performances, and family-friendly activities. Community members of all backgrounds joined in the festivities, showcasing the unity and diversity that define Everett.

“We are very proud to have such a strong and vibrant Nepali community in Everett,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Nepal Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our cultural diversity, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this event a success. I want to especially thank the Greater Boston Nepali Community, our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department, and all the dedicated volunteers and City staff involved.”

Residents can stay informed about upcoming events by visiting the City’s events calendar at cityofeverett.com/calendar/month, or by following the City’s official social media accounts:

• Facebook: /cityofeverettma | /mayorcarlodemaria

• Instagram: @cityofeverettma | @mayorcarlodemaria

• X (formerly Twitter): @EverettGov_MA | @Mayor_DeMaria

All are welcome to attend the City’s upcoming community events.