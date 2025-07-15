Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Mindful Miles, Shute Front Door, Saturday, July 26th at 8 AM. Join us for Mindful Miles, – a relaxing morning walk starting from the Shute Memorial Library to multiple laps around Glendale Park.

Books and Brews, The Well Coffee House (983 Broadway). Saturday, July 26th at 1pm. This month we will be reading Graceling by Kristin Cashore. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at The Well Coffee House to discuss the book.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, July 24th at 12pm. Meet up to discuss Finlay Donovan is Killing It. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 2-3pm. Join us for board games on Mondays and multiplayer video games on Wednesdays! For ages 12 and up.

Classics & Crafts Movie Night, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 22nd at 6:30pm. Join us for a casual movie viewing where conversation is allowed and crafting is encouraged, featuring our favorite classic books on the big screen of the Parlin Meeting Room TV! BYO crafts and snacks, or borrow craft supplies from our library clubs. We’ll be watching The Great Gatsby (2013) and viewers are recommended to be 14 years of age or older.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, July 21st from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 23rd at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, July 24th and 25th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, July 25th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Brave with your friends and family.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, July 26th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, July 22nd at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! Drop in once a week and bring your creativity. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Crafty Conversations: Mystery Painting, Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, July 24th at 7:00 PM. Unleash your inner artist in this creative twist on a not-so-average paint night! All skill levels are welcome. Just a friendly heads-up: this won’t be a step-by-step class. Instead, you’ll get fun, creative prompts and the freedom to bring them to life with your own unique style. Registration is required. This is recommended for ages 18-109. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, July 23rd from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! We’ll play games, try out cool exercises, and have a great time making music together. No experience needed—just bring your voice and get ready to have fun! This program is recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Book & Movie Club Shute Meeting Room. Mondays @ 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch BFG. Can you answer the question: which was better, the book or the movie? Recommended for children 8 and up.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break! *Registration is not required. *Open to children of all ages. *Parents and guardians are welcome to join in, or have their own book discussion.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?