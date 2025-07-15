The Everett Public Libraries: 2025 So Far

It has been a busy 2025 at the Everett Public Libraries! From programs to reading challenges to expanded collections, there is always something going on at the library. With so much to cover, we reached out to some of the librarians to find out what their highlights of the year have been so far:

Kathleen, Adult Services Librarian:

“The program that stays with me, that haunts me, is ‘The Sinking of the Larchmont’, which was presented at the Parlin on Wednesday, April 30th. Mr. Harrington, Director of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame and columnist for the Providence Journal, gathered newspaper accounts, photographs and postcards to tell the heartbreaking story of the sinking of the Larchmont, a paddleboat steamship taking passengers overnight to New York City on a freezing night in February. Among the few survivors was a young, vivacious Jewish girl repeatedly saved from the waves by a handsome, young Swedish immigrant. He died two weeks later from frostbite. We were told the story of the young, beautiful Salvation Army volunteers who assisted passengers into life jackets and sang hymns on the deck as the ship went down. Audiences told Mr. Harrington that the Larchmont was America’s Titanic. Mr. Harrington argues that the Titanic is Europe’s Larchmont.”

Kristin, Children’s Librarian:

“Our Summer Reading Kickoff Party drew members of all ages from our Everett community. On Saturday, June 14th, children, parents, grandparents and caregivers came together to celebrate this year’s theme: “Color Our World,” paying tribute to The Arts. Highlights included face painting for the kids, a special story time with author Claire Crean accompanied by saxophonist Tyler White, a talented Berklee College of Music musician. Rob Surette, a nationally known speed painter and motivational speaker captivated the audience with a mesmerizing hour-long performance that combined rapid-fire artwork with powerful messages of self-belief and positivity. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the summer. Seeing families laugh, learn, and spend time together at the library was everything we hoped for.”

Talia, Reference Librarian:

“One of the highlights at the library this year has been the 1,000 Paper Cranes community art installation. It’s been incredibly rewarding to see people of all ages come together to learn a new skill and contribute to a collective piece of art that now beautifully decorates our library. The paper crane, a symbol of hope, peace, and happiness, carries a special meaning. Legend says that folding 1,000 of them can make a wish come true. We invite everyone to join us every other Saturday at noon or stop by the reference desk any time to fold a crane and add your touch to this meaningful display.”

Victoria, Head of Circulation:

“The highlight of this year at the library for me so far has been the “Tune In: Music Class at the Library” program I had the chance to host in April. Music has always been a large part of my personal life, and having the opportunity to share this passion with some of our young patrons was such a delight. In just a few short days, the group learned the basics of how to read music to the point that we were able to sing a few songs together! I’m excited to be doing it again over the summer.”

Aubri, Information Services Librarian:

“My personal highlight has been organizing and leading the Table Top Gaming Club that was meeting weekly during the Spring semester. There was a great group of patrons that stopped by every week to learn new board games and even play some TTRPG sessions led by one of our reference librarians! I loved being able to share this personal interest of mine with others, and it led to some great conversations and laughter. I hope those who attended enjoyed it too! I’m also excited to have a lot of those board games available around the library so patrons can continue to borrow and enjoy them!”

Make sure to stop by the Parlin and Shute libraries in the coming weeks to watch movies, have afternoon tea, play Dungeons and Dragons, and more! We’re excited to share with you all we have planned for the second half of the year. All events can be found at everettpubliclibraries.org.