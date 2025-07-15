Di Domenico Talks Priorities with 1199 SEIU Members

Senator Sal DiDomenico with 1199 SEIU members from his district in his Senate office.

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently met with 1199 SEIU members from his district in his Senate office. DiDomenico is a longtime supporter SEIU workers and will always support their efforts to secure higher wages, better benefits, and expanded employment protections.

“I love purple shirts! I had a great meeting with 1199 SEIU members to discuss their budget and legislative priorities,” said Senator DiDomenico. ” I am proud to advocate for their priorities to ensure we back our critical healthcare workers.”