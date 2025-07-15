Di Domenico Talks Priorities with 1199 SEIU Members

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently met with 1199 SEIU members from his district in his Senate office. DiDomenico is a longtime supporter SEIU workers and will always support their efforts to secure higher wages, better benefits, and expanded employment protections.
“I love purple shirts! I had a great meeting with 1199 SEIU members to discuss their budget and legislative priorities,” said Senator DiDomenico. ” I am proud to advocate for their priorities to ensure we back our critical healthcare workers.”