Campaign Season has Begun as Nomination Papers Deadline Nears

With the deadline next week for the submission of nomination papers to qualify for the 2025 municipal election, candidates have begun their campaigns in ward and citywide races for office.

Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers (as of Monday, July 14):

MAYOR

Carlo DeMaria, Jr.

Peter Pietrantonio

Robert J. VanCampen

COUNCIL AT LARGE

Katy L. Rogers

Wayne A. Matewsky

Michael K. Marchese

John F. Hanlon

Stephanie V. Smith

Matthew L Costello

Darren Costa

Guerline Alcy Jabouin

Millie J. Cardello

Janene Star Johnson

Tina Marie Oliveri

Simone Iman Holyfield

Jean Marc Daniel

COUNCIL WARD 1

Peter Anthony Napolitano

Michele Capone

COUNCIL WARD 2

Balwinder Singh Gill

Stephanie N. Martins

COUNCIL WARD 3

Anthony N. DiPierro

Maria R. Bussell

Janene Star Johnson

COUNCIL WARD 4

Holly Garcia

Cynthia Aledi Salazar

COUNCIL WARD 5

Vivian Nguyen

Joseph E. Gaff

COUNCIL WARD 6

Alfred John Lattanzi

Peter Pietrantonio

SCHOOL COM.

AT LARGE

Samantha M. Hurley

James A. Booker

Joseph A. LaMonica

Kristin N. Bairos

Darren Costa

Millie J. Cardello

SCHOOL COM. WARD 1

Margaret A. Cornelio

SCHOOL COM. WARD 2

Jason Marcus

Joanna Michelle Garren

SCHOOL COM. WARD 3

Jeanne M. Cristiano

Leonard Henry Jordan

SCHOOL COM. WARD 4

Robin M. Babcock

SCHOOL COM. WARD 5

Marcony Almeida Barros

SCHOOL COM. WARD 6

Joseph A. D’Onofrio

Thomas E. Abruzzese