Campaign Season has Begun as Nomination Papers Deadline Nears

With the deadline next week for the submission of nomination papers to qualify for the 2025 municipal election, candidates have begun their campaigns in ward and citywide races for office.
Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers (as of Monday, July 14):
MAYOR
Carlo DeMaria, Jr.
Peter Pietrantonio
Robert J. VanCampen
COUNCIL AT LARGE
Katy L. Rogers
Wayne A. Matewsky
Michael K. Marchese
John F. Hanlon
Stephanie V. Smith
Matthew L Costello
Darren Costa
Guerline Alcy Jabouin
Millie J. Cardello
Janene Star Johnson
Tina Marie Oliveri
Simone Iman Holyfield
Jean Marc Daniel
COUNCIL WARD 1
Peter Anthony Napolitano
Michele Capone
COUNCIL WARD 2
Balwinder Singh Gill
Stephanie N. Martins
COUNCIL WARD 3
Anthony N. DiPierro
Maria R. Bussell
Janene Star Johnson
COUNCIL WARD 4
Holly Garcia
Cynthia Aledi Salazar
COUNCIL WARD 5
Vivian Nguyen
Joseph E. Gaff
COUNCIL WARD 6
Alfred John Lattanzi
Peter Pietrantonio
SCHOOL COM.
AT LARGE
Samantha M. Hurley
James A. Booker
Joseph A. LaMonica
Kristin N. Bairos
Darren Costa
Millie J. Cardello
SCHOOL COM. WARD 1
Margaret A. Cornelio
SCHOOL COM. WARD 2
Jason Marcus
Joanna Michelle Garren
SCHOOL COM. WARD 3
Jeanne M. Cristiano
Leonard Henry Jordan
SCHOOL COM. WARD 4
Robin M. Babcock
SCHOOL COM. WARD 5
Marcony Almeida Barros
SCHOOL COM. WARD 6
Joseph A. D’Onofrio
Thomas E. Abruzzese