Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Mindful Miles, Shute Front Door, Saturday, July 19th at 8 AM. Did you know walking boosts mood, heart health, and brain power? Walking with others also adds more wellness benefits! Start your day in a mindful way by joining us for Mindful Miles, – a relaxing morning walk starting from the Shute Memorial Library to multiple laps around Glendale Park. Walk at your own pace, for as long as you like. Just show up and breathe in the fresh air. This is intended for ages 18 and up. No registration is required.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club, Parlin Meeting Room, Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August, 2-3pm. Join us for board games on Mondays and multiplayer video games on Wednesdays! For ages 12 and up.

Podcasting Course, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 15th from 3-4:30pm. This multi-week course will not only teach you about the art of podcasting and its history, but how to create your own! Throughout the course you will conceptualize, write, record and edit your very own pilot episode of a new podcast. This program is recommended for ages 12-16; the content of the podcasts, whether that be educational, informative, interview or narrative, will be appropriate and targeted for this age range. Registration is required for this program and signing up secures your spot for all 7 weeks of the course. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Upcycle Craft Series: DIY Book Nooks, Parlin Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 15th at 7pm. Using materials from discarded books, we’ll add a bit of nature and a touch of whimsy to create a perfect nook for your shelf! Materials for this program have been generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries. Recommended for ages 14+, registration is required.

Tea Time, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, July 17th from 3-4:30pm. You are formally invited to afternoon tea and fun activities at the Parlin Library! We will be having tea times throughout the summer featuring different social activities intended to bridge generations. These events will be enjoyable for all ages, so bring your friends and family. This week we will be having a Tea and Puzzle Social, with puzzles suitable for all audiences. No registration is required. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Tea Swap Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, July 19th at 12 pm. Bring your surplus of tea and trade it for new blends! This first installation in the Everett Public Libraries Swap Series is the perfect chance to expand your palate and clean out the tea drawer at the same time! Kettles with warm water will be available for tea testing and good vibes. Note: Please no loose leaf teas.

Resume Writing, Parlin Information Desk. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute session at the Parlin. By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected]

Computer Basics 101, Parlin Information Desk. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics: how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the Internet, set up an email account, and more! By appointment only. To register, please call or send email to Kathleen, 617-394-2300 or [email protected].

Parlin Childrens

Mystery Craft Monday, Stop by the Parlin children’s room every Monday for a Grab and Go mystery craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Mystery crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. What will be in your mystery craft kit? No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, July 14th from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 16th at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Thursday and Friday, June 17th and 18th at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, July 18th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch Finding Nemo with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Sketch Studio, Shute Meeting Room, Tuesday, July 15th at 4:30 PM. Come hang with us at our Sketch Studio hour – a weekly drop-in art session at the Shute Library! We’ve got sketchbooks (first come, first served), creative prompts, still life setups, and a room full of fellow sketch artists. Drop in once a week and bring your creativity. For ages 14-18. No registration is required. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Romance Book Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, July 15th at 6 PM. Calling all romance lovers! Join our Romance Book Club at the Shute Library! We’ll meet every third Tuesday of the month (unless otherwise noted on our calendar). No registration needed—just bring your love for all things romance! For ages 18 and up. The book of the month is Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez. Limited copies will be available to borrow at our circulation desk.

Resume Writing, Shute Adult Department. Book a one-on-one resume assistance appointment at the Shute Library and let a librarian help you craft a resume tailored to your strengths and aspirations. Sign up for a thirty minute session at both the Shute Library. By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Computer Basics 101, Shute Adult Department. Tech Newbie? No Problem! Learn to power up, click around, type like a pro, explore the digital world, and even send your first email. Book your Friday adventure with technology today! By appointment only. Please email [email protected] or call 617-394-2308.

Shute Children’s

Story to Screen: Book & Movie Club Shute Meeting Room. Mondays @ 2:30 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch Dog Man. Can you answer the question: which was better, the book or the movie? Recommended for children 8 and up.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Book Talk: Summer Reading Edition Have you been keeping up with your summer reading? Drop in to share your opinions, get recommendations, and find out what everyone else has been reading (and doing) during summer break! *Registration is not required. *Open to children of all ages. *Parents and guardians are welcome to join in, or have their own book discussion.

Tune In: Music Class at the Library! Shute Meeting Room. Wednesday, July 16th from 2-3:30PM. Join us at the Shute Memorial Library for a fun and interactive music class where you’ll learn to read music and sing! We’ll play games, try out cool exercises, and have a great time making music together. No experience needed—just bring your voice and get ready to have fun! This program is recommended for ages 10-14. Materials for this program have been generously provided by the Friends of the Everett Public Libraries.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?