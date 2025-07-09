“Live Music at Logan” Takes Off: Music Meets Travel at Boston’s Gateway

Special to the Times-Free Press

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Mass Cultural Council to bring live music to Boston Logan International Airport this summer. Beginning on July 1, professional musicians and local college students will perform in the baggage claim areas of Terminals B and C. The pilot program will run through the end of August.

Enhancing the passenger experience at its facilities is a top priority for Massport. Initiatives like this music program, along with public art displays, sports exhibits, and the Sensory Room at Boston Logan’s Terminal E, help reduce travel-related stress and makes the Authority’s airports more welcoming and enjoyable for everyone. Over the years, Massport has introduced a variety of stress-reducing initiatives at its airports – including increased natural light, a variety of seating options in gate areas, thoughtfully designed public art and sports exhibits, and curated music played throughout the terminals.

“Everyone enjoys live music, and if we can make the experience of waiting for your luggage a little better, that’s a win,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “When you arrive at Boston Logan, you’re either coming home or visiting Boston – and in both cases, we want to make your journey as pleasant as possible. This is just one of the many new features we’re bringing to the airport to enhance the passenger experience. A big thank you to the Mass Cultural Council for partnering with us on this initiative. I’m really excited about the lineup of musicians and the diverse range of music they’ll be performing. I think travelers are going to love it.”

As the Commonwealth’s independent state arts agency, Mass Cultural Council is charged with bolstering the cultural sector, thereby advancing economic vitality, supporting transformational change, and celebrating, preserving, and inspiring creativity. Mass Cultural Council achieves its mission through grantmaking and building cross-sector partnerships, such as this initiative with Massport, that result in new economic opportunities for creative individuals and cultural organizations.

Performing artists participating in the program are being compensated, and Mass Cultural Council has used their networks to promote the initiative and encourage local musicians to apply. Playing at Boston Logan – one of the top 20 busiest airports in the U.S., with over 43 million passengers last year – offers musicians a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and potentially land more paid gigs.

“Mass Cultural Council is proud to partner with Massport to bring the joy of live music to Boston Logan this summer,” said Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council. “This collaboration not only enriches the travel experience for millions of passengers but also creates new paid performance opportunities for local musicians. It’s a beautiful example of how the arts can elevate everyday spaces and connect people through creativity. We’re thrilled to help make Logan a gateway to the vibrant cultural life of Massachusetts.”