Exhibition ‘Everyone is Welcome Here’ Opening in East Boston on July 11

Atlantic Works Gallery is proud to present its 2025 summer group exhibition, Everyone is Welcome Here—a collective statement of solidarity, compassion, and inclusion in response to the increasing marginalization of vulnerable communities across the United States.

The title and theme of the show were inspired by a recent story out of Idaho, where an elementary school teacher was ordered to remove a classroom sign that read “Everyone is Welcome Here.” The sign, which simply depicted raised cartoon hands of different skin tones, was deemed “political” by the school administration, who argued it presented a divisive opinion. The teacher refused to remove the sign, risking her job in order to stand firm in her belief that every child deserves to feel safe, accepted, and valued.

Moved by this act of quiet resistance and conviction, the artists of Atlantic Works Gallery have come together to use their art to echo this message and amplify it. Everyone is Welcome Here is more than an exhibition—it’s a call to action and an invitation to community. It’s a statement against the rising tide of intolerance, and a reminder that creative spaces have the power to unite, heal, and speak truth.

Through diverse mediums and perspectives, participating artists explore themes of belonging, visibility, cultural identity, and advocacy. The show affirms that Atlantic Works Gallery remains a space where everyone—regardless of race, gender, religion, immigration status, or sexual orientation—is not only welcomed but celebrated.

Community Day — Saturday, July 19 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

As part of the exhibition, Atlantic Works Gallery will host a Community Day on July 19 to honor and celebrate the vibrant, diverse East Boston neighborhood we call home. This family-friendly event will feature artist-led interactive mural painting, light refreshments, artist talks (translation available), live music and more. All are welcome to attend!

Now in its twenty-second year, Atlantic Works Gallery is an artist-run collaborative space for art and ideas, located in East Boston. The gallery is open to the public every Friday and Saturday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m and is wheelchair accessible. For private appointments and press inquiries, please email, [email protected]. Learn more at https://atlanticworks.org.