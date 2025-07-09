Everett to Receive Mass Save Municipal Energy Manager Grant

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will receive funding for the inaugural Mass Save Municipal Energy Manager Grant program from The Sponsors of Mass Save to hire an energy manager who will lead efforts to reduce the City’s energy use and carbon emissions in municipal buildings. As part of a concerted effort to become more energy efficient, the energy manager will help the City of Everett utilize Mass Save programs and incentives for energy efficiency and building decarbonization projects in municipal buildings, with a focus on K-12 schools.

“Everett has gladly played its part in fostering a greener and more energy-efficient community through our public buildings and thanks to this grant we can continue to expand our efforts to our schools,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank The Sponsors of Mass Save for helping fund a crucial role that will help further our commitment to projects focused on ensuring our municipal buildings and schools will be more energy efficient and sustainable for the future.”

The funding that the City of Everett receives is part of a statewide program which will help 63 municipalities across Massachusetts become more energy efficient through the hiring of 24 energy managers. These managers will help cities and towns complete energy efficiency projects that impact communities, with a particular focus on K-12 school buildings.

“This grant is an incredible opportunity for cities and towns from Hampden to Barnstable Counties to invest in their communities while simultaneously advancing Massachusetts to a more energy-efficient future,” said Christopher Porter, Director of Customer Energy Management at National Grid. “The work of these energy managers will provide resources to create healthier and more sustainable schools and municipal buildings across the state.”

By helping their communities to take advantage of Mass Save programs, the energy manager will drive participation in energy efficiency and building decarbonization projects that will create healthier and more sustainable schools and public buildings and bolster the municipality’s role in achieving the Commonwealth’s climate goals. To learn more about the Mass Save Municipal Energy Manager Grant and other ways the Sponsors of Mass Save are creating a clean energy future for all, please visit www.masssave.com/community.

Mass Save® is a collaborative of Massachusetts’ electric and natural gas utilities and energy efficiency service providers including Berkshire Gas, Cape Light Compact, Eversource, Liberty, National Grid, and Unitil. We empower residents, businesses, and communities to make energy efficient upgrades by offering a wide range of services, rebates, incentives, trainings, and information.

We respectfully ask that Mass Save is referred to as “the Sponsors of Mass Save,” or “the Mass Save Sponsors,” to reflect the participation of all utility and energy efficiency service providers within the collaborative. For more information, please visit https://www.masssave.com/.