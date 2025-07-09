Election takes Shape as Deadline for Pulling Nomination Papers Approaches

With the deadline for pulling nomination papers set for next Wednesday (July 16), the races for mayor, city council, and school committee in the 2025 municipal election are taking shape.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Ward 5 Councilor Robert J. Van Campen have pulled papers for mayor. Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio had pulled papers for mayor, but he will run for re-election to the council. Former Ward 6 Councilor Al Lattanzi has also pulled papers for the Ward 6 seat.

The most crowded race on the ballot will be for councilor-at-large where all five incumbents – Katy Rogers, Michael Marchese, John Hanlon, Stephanie Smith, and Guerline Alcy Jabouin have pulled their nomination papers. Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Matewsky is also in the councilor-at-large race. Also pulling papers for councilor-at-large were Matthew L. Costello, Darren Costa, Millie J. Cardello, Janene Star Johnson, Tina Marie Oliveri, Simone Iman Holyfield, and Jean Marc Daniel. Both Costa and Cardello have also pulled papers for school committee-at-large.

Following is the list of candidates who have pulled nomination papers (as of Tuesday, July 8):