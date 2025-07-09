DeMaria Accepts $1,000 Donation from Schiavo Club for Veterans Affairs Gift Fund

Mayor Carlo DeMaria accepted a $1,000 donation from the Carmen A. Schiavo Club for the City of Everett’s Veterans Affairs Gift Fund at their annual Memorial Day event.

Each year, the Schiavo Club honors the memories of the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the military at their annual Memorial Day event. As part of this event, the organization donated $1,000 to the City’s Veterans Affairs Gift Fund.

“This money will go directly to veterans in need and can be used in many capacities to fulfill those needs,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “I’d like to thank the Schiavo Club for always going above and beyond with their numerous contributions to the community.”