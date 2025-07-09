Council President Stephanie Martins Announces Re-election Campaign for Ward 2

Special to the Independent

Council President Stephanie Martins signs her nomination papers for Ward 2 City Councilor.

Stephanie Martins, current Ward 2 City Councilor and this year’s City Council President, has officially announced her candidacy for re-election in the upcoming municipal election. Martins, known for her consistent presence in the community and strong advocacy at City Hall, reaffirmed her commitment to transparency, accountability, and equity in city governance.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Ward 2 and the entire City of Everett,” Martins said. “I remain committed to being an active voice for our community—bringing residents’ concerns to the table and pushing the administration to act on the real needs of our neighborhoods.”

During her time on the Council, Martins has led efforts on affordable housing, public safety, roadwork supervision, cleaner streets, and rodent control. She has also championed stronger city services, parking reform, better education around trash disposal, and expanded resources for seniors, youth, and working families.

As Council President, Martins said she has “led with integrity and focus,” asking tough questions and ensuring that transparency and accountability remain central to the Council’s work.

Looking ahead, Martins has pledged to continue holding the administration accountable for the fair and transparent distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds—advocating that local organizations, small businesses, and Everett residents receive the direct support they deserve.

Her platform includes calls for greater investment in job preparedness training, apprenticeship programs, citizenship classes, and meaningful economic opportunity. “We need a local economy that works for everyone,” said Martins. “That means supporting small businesses, empowering residents with skills and training, and recognizing the hard work of our dedicated city employees. Investing in our workforce is investing in the future of Everett.”

Among her most recent initiatives are a proposed tax incentive for landlords offering below-market rents and the creation of a fund to subsidize tax abatement vouchers for seniors—efforts aimed at keeping Everett affordable and inclusive for longtime residents.

“My approach has always been community-driven,” Martins added. “I’ve made it a priority to amplify residents’ voices—both in Ward 2 and citywide—and I will continue to push for solutions that reflect the values and priorities of the people who live here.”

The Everett municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

For more information about Councilor Stephanie Martins and her re-election campaign, please contact [email protected] or follow her on Facebook and Instagram @stephforeverett.