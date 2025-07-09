Brookline Bank Features The Common Dog of Everett in Video

Special to the Independent

Brookline Bank has released a new Business Brief video featuring The Common Dog, located in Everett, MA. The Common Dog is a full-service, state-of-the-art facility offering daycare, boarding, training, and grooming. Established in 1997 as one of the first doggie daycare facilities on the East Coast, owner Laura Donnell purchased the business in 2013 and has continued to grow it ever since.

In the video, Donnell talks about The Common Dog and their dedication to its clients. “We have around 100 dogs a day, between daycare and boarding and training dogs. It’s basically a day in the park. Having The Common Dog is an extension of us and we think of each other and of our clients as family,” said Donnell.

Donnell says she has a great relationship with Brookline Bank which has supported her business’s growth. “I’m in the midst of actually buying the building that The Common Dog is in, and they (Brookline Bankers) have made me feel like my loan is the most important thing in their day,” Donnell added.

The Common Dog is located at 57 Garden Street, Everett, MA 02149.

