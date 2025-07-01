“Showtime” Shea Willcox and Rich Allen Turned in KO Performances

Special to the Independent

The two newest members of Granite Chin Promotions’ (GCP) stable, undefeated Everett (MA) junior welterweight prospect “Showtime” Shea Willcox (3-0, 3 KOs) and Kingston (MA) middleweight Rich Allen (2-0, 2 KOs), turned in knockout performances for a sold out crowd last Friday night on “Fight Night at the Vet Club IV”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at the Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Granite Chin Promotions partnered once again with the Bridgewater-based “Fire For Effect Foundation,” whose mission is to honor and empower veterans, first responders and their families by providing essential resources, support and community-building initiatives that foster resilience, restore hope, and strengthen the fabric of our community. Go to www.ffefinc.org for more information.

“What we have at the Bridgewater Vets Club is special,” GDP promoter Chris Traietti said after the event. “We’ve really made the Bridgewater Vets Club our home. Shea and Rich both stepped up and are progressing nicely. We’ll be back on August 16th at Oceanside Events Center (the old Wonderland Ballroom) in Revere (MA).”

Willcox, 23, has successfully parlayed his rich amateur pedigree as a 2024 New England Golden Gloves champion, in which he was also named the “Most Outstanding Boxer, in addition to capturing top honors at the 2018 Rocky Marciano Tournament Champion, into the pro ranks. His fan base continues to travel well to support him, which has rapidly made him arguably the most popular boxer in New England, based on ticket sales.

At the site of his pro debut a year ago last September at the Bridgewater Vets Club, Willcox met a very tough opponent in the main event, Kadhim Alkhazaali. He did get Shea’s attention with a solid shot to the face in the opening round. He came out for the second round with a vengeance. A wicked body shot sent an obviously hurt Alkhazaali to the canvas late in round two and he was unable to continue fighting.

“The kid was tough, fighting as he came forward,” Willcox remarked. “We knew he was a step up as an opponent, but we were ready. He kind of woke me up with that punch in the opening round. We always put in the work and trained to be sharp and ready for anything in the fight.”

Willcox will be on Granite Chin’s Aug. 10th show in Revere, which borders Shea’s hometown of Everett.

Local favorite Rich Allen (R) entertained his fans again

The popular Allen, a police resources officer at Silver Lake High School, returned to the same venue where he made his pro debut last September. The southpaw battered Igor Santos to improve to 2-0, knocking down his opponent four times, three in the second and final round. Allen used every punch in his arsenal – straight left, uppercut, left hook, right jab and more – to completely dominate Santos.

In a walkout fight, Charlton (MA) cruiserweight Andreas Enetzelis (1-0, 1 KO) had a memorable pro debut, landing a perfectly placed straight right to the chin that knocked out Bruno Saraiva midway through round one.

Irish middleweight Bernie McDonagh, now fighting out of Boston, moved to 2-0 with a dazzling performance against an overmatched Jay Gregory. The 17-year-old McDonagh came out the corner for the opening bell throwing bombs. The former Irish National Champion from Cork, Ireland, trapped his opponent in the corner, throwing 12 straight unanswered punches to close the show midway through the first round.

Former Massachusetts Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi, now fighting as a cruiserweight, stopped Juan Celin Zapata in the second round, registering two knockdowns in the process.

In a junior middleweight match between Massachusetts fighters, Justin “The Bandit” Laporte, fighting out of Millbury, dropped Boston’s David Rodrigues in the opening round with a left hook and soon finished him off with a solid uppercut at the 2:18 mark. A U.S. Marine and 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, Laporte, who improved to 3-0, is unquestionably a prospect to watch closely on his pro boxing journey.Kadhim Alkhazaali (0-2), Woburn, MA