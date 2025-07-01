Large Crowd Attends Campaign Kickoff Reception for Katy Rogers

A large crowd of more than 100 supporters and friends attended a campaign kickoff re-election reception for Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers on June 18 at 8/10 Bar & Grille in Everett.

City Council President Stephanie Martins, one of several local officials in attendance, opened the speaking program, followed by Sen. Sal DiDomenico. Both speakers were profuse in their praise of Rogers’ outstanding work on the Council during her first term in office and her ongoing commitment to making Everett a better city.

“I am incredibly honored to join all of you to help kick off Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers’ campaign for re-election,” began Martins. “If you know Katy, you know that she is a fierce advocate for a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable Everett. She will not take ‘no’ for an answer. As an activist, she helped the Council to pass three ordinances, and now as a freshman councilor, she’s already passed two ordinances, and she’s been instrumental to the work of the Council – she’s just getting started.”

“Katy is not afraid to do the homework,” continued Martins. “She’s not afraid to use her voice. She fights the fight. She walks the walk. She’s an asset to the City of Everett and we need your help to return her to the City Council for two more years.”

Sen. DiDomenico said, “I’m here tonight to support and talk about my good friend, Katy Rogers.”

“Katy and I have been friends for a while now. And I can tell you that Katy has a big heart. She has compassion for others and she’s someone that I have relied on the last several years to do a lot of the work that we do not just during our campaign season, but also the charity work we do with our foundation as well.

“Katy steps us, does the job, never complains, just gets the job done,” added DiDomenico. “When I got elected to the City Council, you probably couldn’t believe that I’d be a state senator someday because I was so quiet. The first four years I served on the Council, I really didn’t say much. Katy came in blazing. Katy came in and she has been a leader, a vocal person on the Council, and stands up for what she believes in. She doesn’t pick sides – the only side she is on is the people of Everett’s side. That’s the side she’s on.

“That’s why she has tremendous support here tonight, because you see people from all different parts of the city, all the different organizations that are here to support Katy, because they know that Katy stands up for them – that Katy is going to be their advocate, that person who’s going to say what she thinks, and do what she says, and make sure that the job is going to get done exactly how she promised it. Being a city councilor is a very tough job right now, and I love that Katy wants to continue to be on the Council, love that she’s going to be our strong leader on the Council and she’s young so she can be there for a long time hopefully. I appreciate all she has done, and I’m proud to support her.”

A graduate of Everett High School and Montserrat College of Art, Rogers is a professional photographer with regional national, and international clients, and owner of Katy Rogers Art.

Characteristic of her humble nature, Rogers’ remarks were brief but impactful.

“Good evening, Everett. I’ll leave this short and sweet as per tradition. Thank you for joining me at this Everett establishment, the 8/10 Bar & Grille, to kick off my re-election campaign for City Council at-large. As an Everett resident, I’m proud to fight for the city that we call home. From planning trees to picking up litter, advocating for school space, and supporting our police and fire departments, meeting residents at doors where they’re at, I roll up my sleeves and I get the job done – you can count on that. Your support tonight helps a vision for a cleaner, greener, and better Everett. Let’s keep it up all the way until November 4. Thank you.”