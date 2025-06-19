Victoria Fabbo Represents Everett in Miss Massachusetts USA Pageant

By Cary Shuman

Everett native Victoria Fabbo competed in the Miss Massachusetts USA Pageant this past weekend at Plymouth Memorial Hall.

Proudly representing her former hometown as Miss Everett in the annual pageant, Fabbo said she enjoyed the entire experience.

“Being part of Miss Massachusetts USA 2025, representing Everett, was a true honor,” said Fabbo. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve, and even more for the chance to grow alongside such intelligent and supportive women. This experience reminded me of the power of community and how essential it is to uplift and empower one another. I’m especially thankful to the Clemente Organization and Plymouth Memorial Hall for creating a space where women can truly thrive.”

Fabbo participated in evening gown, bathing suit, and interview competitions at the pageant. She did not attain a place in the Top 5.

It was Fabbo’s second appearance at Miss Massachusetts USA, having won the Spirit Award “for promoting friendship and sportsmanship” in the 2022 event held at the Burlington Marriott.

Fabbo has fond memories of her childhood while living in Everett, where she attended school and assisted at Vittorio’s on Lebanon Street, a popular pizza restaurant owned by her parents, Victor and Karen Fabbo.

Fabbo, 31, is a registered dietician who holds a Master of Public Health/Dietetics from University of Massachusetts Lowe, and Bachelor’s of Science (Culinary Nutrition) Associates of Science (Bakery and Pastry Arts) from Johnson and Wales University. She was a member of the Johnson and Wales softball team.

Victoria is a professional chef and the host of her own cooking show on television, “Fabulous Foods With Victoria Fabbo.” She is also a food and restaurant reviewer.

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, who with the Council presented a Citation to Fabbo at the April 15 meeting, said, “We are all proud of Victoria for bringing positive recognition to Everett and her efforts in promoting nutrition and participating in community service projects.”