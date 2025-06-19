Pioneer Charter School of Science I and II Celebrate Graduating Class of 2025

On Friday, May 30, Pioneer Charter School of Science I (Everett) and II (Saugus) honored their Class of 2025 in a joint graduation ceremony at Rivergreen Park in Everett, celebrating a resilient and high-achieving group of students who overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and are now headed to some of the country’s most prestigious colleges and universities.

Srinidhi Munkundan, of Revere, was PCSS I’s valedictorian, while Alexis Solis, also of Revere, was the salutatorian for PCSS I. Lukeman Nouri was valedictorian for PCSS II, while Vanessa Murati was salutatorian. Both are from Saugus.

The graduating class of 93 seniors received a total of 695 college acceptances. Students will be enrolling in top-tier institutions such as Harvard University, Cornell University, Harvey Mudd College, and Boston University, pursuing studies in fields ranging from pre-med and pre-law to aerospace and mechanical engineering. Every senior was accepted to at least one college, with around 90% planning to attend four-year institutions, and the remainder pursuing community college, trade school, or entering the workforce.

“This class started their high school journey as the first group to return full-time to in-person classes after the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barish Icin, CEO of PCSS. “Despite the formidable challenges they faced, their perseverance, ambition, and hard work brought them to this moment. We, as a school community, could not be prouder.”

The seniors collectively completed over 5,000 hours of community service, participated in 55 dual enrollment courses, and balanced school with school with family responsibilities such as caring for siblings, helping with family businesses, and working part-time jobs. Many students also completed competitive internships and pre-college programs including but not limited to Thrive Scholars, Questbridge College Scholars, Amphibious Achievement, AI & Health, and MITES at MIT, Aspire at Berklee College of Music, Health Professions Recruitment and Exposure Program at Harvard, CURE Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BioBuilders, Girls Inc., ZUMIX, and Fresh Films.

PCSS is a rigorous college preparatory charter school that aims to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. PCSS I, located in Everett, serves students in Grades K through 12 from several communities North of Boston, including Everett, Chelsea, and Revere. PCSS II, located in Saugus, serves students in Grades K through 12 from Saugus, Salem, Peabody, Lynn, and Danvers.