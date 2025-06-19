Magic Comes to the Shute Memorial Library

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that The Everett Public Libraries (EPL) will host a free public performance by prestigious magician Peter Jackson – and his Magic Bunny – on Wednesday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at the Shute Memorial Library (781 Broadway).

With Summer vacation just beginning, this engaging program offers the opportunity to start the season off with a hearty dose of silliness, whimsy and communal spirit. Packed with awesome magical effects, this magic show is designed to be enjoyed by children and adults alike. Peter Jackson will actively draw you in, making the audience a part of the show.

Peter Jackson has been performing magic for over thirty years. He brings his show to the Shute Memorial Library free of charge, thanks to a grant awarded by the Everett Cultural Council, via the Mass Cultural Council. Peter Jackson has been performing for over 30 years alongside his Magic Bunny