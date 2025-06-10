Arts Fest Everett ’25 Set for June 21

Arts Fest Everett ’25 returns to Swan Street Park on June 21, from 3 to 7p.m. with its signature blend of creativity, community, and celebration. Hosted by Art Lab Everett and now in its fourth year, this free outdoor festival invites residents of Everett and Greater Boston to experience the arts in vibrant, hands-on ways. The afternoon event features interactive artmaking with local artists—including ceramics with Shan Ross of Lost Cairn Arts, fiber art with Julia Ceskö, and STEAM projects with Komal Markan—as well as live music by Zumix youth performers and spoken word by OASYS. Back by popular demand, Beldam Circus will dazzle with juggling, aerial arts, and contortion performances, while also leading circus arts workshops for all ages.

Designed with accessibility and community connection in mind, Arts Fest Everett ’25 offers a welcoming space for families and individuals of all backgrounds to engage with multidisciplinary artists, educators, and performers. Festival goers can also enjoy snacks provided by Senator DiDomenico and a delicious dinner provided by local restaurants. Join us at Swan Street Park on June 21, to celebrate creativity, community, and the joy of making art together. Rain date June 28,

Sponsored by Mass Cultural Council, Everett Cultural Council, and City of Everett.