Enjoy the Weekend — Safely

Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of the summer season, bringing with it the anticipation of sunshine and warmth, of vacations, and of time spent with family and friends.

So we ask our readers to stop right now — and think for a moment — about all of the good times that we will be sharing with our friends and our loved ones over the next three months.

But then think for a moment about how quickly all of that can dissolve in the blink of an eye if we make a wrong choice — if we drink and drive a car or a boat while under the influence, if we abuse drugs, or if we use fireworks or other dangerous incendiaries. If friends or family members are showing clear signs of intoxication, we should not hesitate to take their keys, whether from a car or a boat, to prevent a tragedy from occurring.

It is inevitable that the TV and newspapers will inform us of the hundreds of tragedies that will occur this holiday weekend because of poor choices made by our fellow Americans. It is up to each of us to ensure that we do not become just another sad statistic.

We wish all of our readers a happy — and safe — Memorial Day weekend.