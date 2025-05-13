Waymo May be Coming!

As our regular readers know, we are huge fans of Waymo, the company owned by Google that has pioneered self-driving automobiles in many cities across the country.

We first experienced Waymo in San Francisco a year ago and were immediately hooked. Just a few rides in a Waymo and it became clear to us that autonomous-driving vehicles are the future — and soon-to-be-present — of automobile travel.

Waymo has since expanded to Phoenix, Austin, and Miami, with more locations on the way. So we were pleased to read in the Boston Globe on Monday that Waymo will be sending human drivers in Waymo vehicles to begin mapping Boston’s streets very shortly.

With artificial intelligence growing more and more capable of doing everything at an exponential rate, navigating Boston’s infamous cowpath-streets no longer will pose an insurmountable obstacle.

Waymo is coming — and we can’t wait.