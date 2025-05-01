News in Brief

DeMaria Announces Luncheon Event for Veterans

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a luncheon for veterans on Tuesday, May 6 at 12 p.m. at the Everett High School Crimson Café (100 Elm Street).

The City’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs invites military veterans to join together at this event that will be an opportunity to learn about services and programs that are available while enjoying a lunch prepared by Everett High School Culinary students. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to connect with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs staff.

Those who would like to attend are required to reserve a spot in advance. To make a reservation, please email Director of Veterans’ Affairs Antoine Coleman at [email protected] or Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda at [email protected]. Alternatively, those who would like to attend can reserve a spot by calling the City of Everett Department of Veterans’ Affairs by dialing 617-394-2321 or 617-394-2320.

Mayor Announces Senior Social at the Shute Library

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Public Libraries (EPL) is hosting a Senior Social event on the first Monday of every month beginning at 10 a.m. at the Shute Memorial Library (781 Broadway).

The upcoming Senior Social for the month of May – Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect – is open to adults ages 55 and up and offers puzzles, crafts, and games in a warm and welcoming environment. Revisit some old favorites or learn something new at this free event.

No registration is required to attend. Those who are interested can drop-in on the first Monday of each month (unless noted otherwise) and enjoy the chance to stay engaged, meet new friends, and share a laugh or two. Games and puzzles are generously provided by the Council on Aging (COA) and the Friends of the Everett Public Library.

For more information, please contact the Shute Memorial Library by dialing 617-394-2308 or contact the Parlin Memorial Library by dialing 617-394-2300.