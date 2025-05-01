Everett Delegation on Tour of Italy

Group pays tribute to Pope Francis following his passing

By Cary Shuman

Pictured during their visit to Italy are several people with Everett connections including Lori Mangan, Michael Mangan, Teachers Association President Kim Auger, Emma Perry, Joanne Parris, Councilor- at- Large Katy Rogers, Patricia Rogers, Alex Cohen, Gerri Miranda, Janet Colameta, Rose Holt, Gail Mastrocola, Maureen Frances, and Despina Makredas.

A group of Everett schoolteachers and residents became a part of international history on its trip to Italy last week, participating in a memorial observance for Pope Francis following the pontiff’s death April 21 at the age of 88.

A visit to Sistine Chapel was a wonderful experience.

Kim Auger, president of the Everett Teachers Association and a 32-year teacher at the Parlin School, said the trip during April school vacation week was arranged by retired teacher Maria Ricci, a tour director.

“We were in Pompeii touring the ruins when we got the confirmation from our tour guide that Pope Francis had passed,” said Auger. “The news was stunning to all of us, especially since there were three teachers from the Lafeyette School that had gone on a separate trip and were in the audience when he gave his last Papal blessing on Easter Sunday.”

Auger said following the news of the Pope’s death, the group was unsure whether the events would alter their plans to visit Rome and view landmarks there.

“We got to Rome Thursday morning,” said Auger. “We were able to go to the Sistine Chapel. When we got back to the hotel, myself and my daughter, Emma Perry, who is a junior at Everett High School, [teacher] Stephanie Cheffro, and two other people decided that we would go to the Basilica where the Pope was lying in state.”

While the original lines for the viewing were massive and required 24-hour waits, Auger said her group waited approximately 90 minutes in line.

“We met people and saw clergy from all over the world,” said Auger. “We actually befriended a Jesuit clergy member from Atlanta, Georgia. The one thing I can say is that one of the great things that we experienced while waiting in line was the kindness of everybody. Everyone was kind and talking to each other. With the way the world is right now, it was a really spiritual type of thing. It was great to be in the presence of so many people from so many different backgrounds. We were there for the same reason – for faith, and everyone was so kind.”

Auger said she loves history, so the magnitude and awesomeness of being in Italy during the death of Pope Francis had tremendous significance to her.

“The people in Rome were so kind in giving their city to all these pilgrims,” said Auger. “On the way home, I read an article that a lot of Italian and European scout troops had camped out to be able to see the Pope’s funeral procession.”

Auger also learned that the Pope’s final resting place was at the Basilica at Saint Mary Major in Rome, a block-and-half from the group’s hotel. “He wanted to be buried at Saint Mary Major because that was his favorite church in Italy,” said Auger.

Auger also related that the group was in Rome for Italy’s Liberation Day which is observed annually on April 25.

“It’s been 80 years since Italy was liberated from Nazi rule by the allies, so all the museums were free,” noted Auger. “The Colosseum was open to the public, and it was really incredible to be able to experience that and be there on Liberation Day. It meant something to me as a teacher and a history buff.”

Councillor Rogers also

a member of the tour group

Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers, a professional photographer, was also among the Everett tourists. Rogers said the group enjoyed excursions to several parts of Italy, including Sorrento, Amalfi, and Pompeii, and ultimately onto Rome.

“We visited the Pantheon, the Colosseum, the Amalfi Coast, the Vatican Museum with the Sistine Chapel,” said Rogers. “Seeing the Colosseum was my favorite landmark, but I was also very excited as an art history minor to see the Belevedere Torso [statue]. It was one of those pieces I remember studying at art school [Montserrat] for my degree. Having an art history minor makes me appreciate it more than other people because of its significance in world history.”

Rogers said the group had first learned of the death of Pope Francis Monday morning the day after Easter Sunday.

“We were actually in the ruins of Pompeii when our tour guide informed us of the Pope’s passing,” said Rogers. “We arrived in Rome Thursday and attended the visitation late Thursday night. It was a very chaotic time to be there. There was a lot of media, and it was high-level security with guards arriving from throughout Europe to help with the security. In line, we met people from all over the world who were making pilgrimages just to witness history. Everyone understood that this was a momentous event in world history, and it was a brief period of time that we coincidentally happened to be there,” said Rogers.

As for the entire trip itself, Rogers concluded, “Visiting Italy is a very culturally eye-opening experience. We got to see art unlike anywhere else.”