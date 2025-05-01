Everett and DCR Workers Team up to Plant Trees on Housing Authority properties

The City of Everett recently partnered with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) for a tree planting project.

To kick off the planting season, this project added 70 trees to open spaces at Everett Housing Authority (EHA) properties. DCR staff, along with the City of Everett’s Tree Warden Jacob St. Louis, planted trees that will eventually provide natural shade and environmental benefits in an urban community like Everett.

As urban tree canopies continue to decline due to environmental and urban pressures, this project will bring numerous benefits to residents. Some of the benefits these newly planted trees will provide include cooling neighborhoods, shading homes, saving money on air conditioning during the summer, decreasing storm water flooding, and helping remove carbon dioxide and other fine particulates that are caused by pollution from the air. Planting these new trees now will eventually lead to a more environmentally safer, cleaner, and cooler city.

As part of the Greening the Gateway Cities tree planting program, Everett residents are able to request a free tree to be planted where they live. For more information about this program, please visit www.maurbancanopy.org/sign-me-up or call Everett’s DCR Forester at 617-626-1459.