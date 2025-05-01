Council Votes Against Funding Appropriation

By Cary Shuman

By a 6-5 margin, the City Council voted against an order requesting approval to appropriate $82,000 from the General Fund Budgetary Fund Balance (Free Cash) to the Human Resources Local 25 benefits account.

Council President Stephanie Martins cast the deciding vote against the appropriation that was necessary to cover additional costs related to the three Local 25 unions.

Joining Martins in opposition to the measure were Councilors Guerline Alcy Jabouin, Michael Marchese, Peter Pietrantonio, Stephanie Smith, and Robert Van Campen.

Voting in favor of the funding request were Councilors Anthony DiPierro, Holly Garcia, John Hanlon, Wayne Matewsky, and Katy Rogers.

The Council called upon Acting Director of Human Resources John Russolillo to discuss the matter before the vote at Monday’s Council meeting.

Smith asked Russolillo whether the funding was budgeted in Fiscal Year 24.

“There was not a request to budget this in FY25 or FY24,” replied Russolillo. “There was enough funding operationally in the budget to be able to use professional services and make some budget transfers in order to make up for the lack of funding. There may have been an oversight by those that are not [working] with us [the city] anymore.”

Smith also asked whether any of the $37,000 for dental expenses had been spent in this year’s budget. Russolillo replied that none of those funds had not been spent.

Smith countered that she had “a huge issue with our budgeting and it’s a very sad that this is happening,” adding that there have been multiple human resource directors during her 10-year tenure on the Council.

Alcy Jabouin also expressed her displeasure with the budgeting process.

“The City never takes responsibility for messing up, ever,” said Russolillo.

Russolillo determined Alcy Jabouin’s comments to be, “Do we meet to make sure that we’re all on the same page? Yes. I wouldn’t say that this is one person’s mistake. I would say this is just an oversight from the city. I could say I should have caught in sooner. This mistake could also be associated with the changing of our payroll systems.”

Pietrantonio also questioned Russolillo on the issue, with Russolillo responding directly, “The only thing I would say is that I should have caught in sooner. It’s assumed that there was a mistake and that’s why I’m here before you today – to try to rectify it.”

Observers of the meeting most likely would have predicted that the measure would pass after Russolillo’s excellent presenation and the Council’s appreciation of his gallantry in the issue of whom was to blame for the budgeting shortfall.

But by the closest of margins, the Council said “no” to the request for $82,000 to close the matter.