Mark the Occasion

Paul Revere’s Ridekicks off Boston 250 this Friday

Special to the Indepedent

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Boston 250, a yearlong commemoration of the city’s role in the American Revolution. The kickoff event, Paul Revere’s Ride, will take place this Friday, April 18, across the North End and Charlestown, marking 250 years since his historic ride.

Mayor Wu emphasized that Boston 250 honors not only the city’s pivotal role in the Revolution but also the “everyday revolutionaries” who continue to shape its future. The Paul Revere’s Ride event on Friday, April 18, aims to bring residents and visitors together in the very locations where the Revolution began, encouraging reflection on their connection to this ongoing history.

The evening’s events on April 18 offer a multi-sensory experience, blending historical reenactments with contemporary elements like the Boston Pops performance and the drone show over the harbor. The lantern procession symbolizes the passing of information and the unity of the communities involved. The activities in both the North End and Charlestown are designed to engage a wide audience, from historical enthusiasts to families looking for a unique evening out.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reenactment at the Paul Revere House, followed by a play reading at Paul Revere Mall. At 7:30 p.m., Mayor Wu will officially launch Boston 250 at the Mall with special guests and a Boston Pops brass quintet. NBC10’s Latoyia Edwards will emcee, and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will attend.

The Old North Church lanterns will be lit, followed by a lantern procession to the Harborwalk at Langone Park. At 8:30 p.m., a drone show over the Harbor can be viewed from Langone Park and Pier 1 in Charlestown Navy Yard. Dunkin’ will offer free samples at Langone Park. Following the drone show, a reenactment of Paul Revere’s row to Charlestown will occur, where he will “begin” his midnight ride, visiting bars and restaurants along Main Street. Children can decorate lanterns at the USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown, and talks will be held at City Square. The evening concludes with the illumination of Bunker Hill Monument. All events are free and open to the public.

A full schedule for Friday, April 18, can be found at boston.gov/boston250.