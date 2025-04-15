FKO Expands Partnerships with Local Organizations to Enhance Enrichment Opportunities

Special to the Independent

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is strengthening its commitment to high-quality, engaging programming by partnering with local community groups and businesses to bring expanded enrichment opportunities to children. These partnerships made possible through funding from ASOST-S grant, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and United Way of Massachusetts Bay, are helping FKO offer diverse programming that fosters learning, creativity, and physical activity.

Due to generous funding from the City of Everett and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, FKO Everett is collaborating with Soccer Without Borders, Phunk Phenomenon, Everett Parks and Recreation, and Kids Test Kitchen to provide unique experiences that support children’s social, emotional, and physical development.

Looking ahead to the summer, FKO Everett will continue working with these groups while also welcoming new partnerships such as Everett Community Growers, further expanding children’s access to enriching, hands-on learning experiences.

Partnering with the community is essential to building strong, responsive programming that reflects the unique strengths, cultures, and interests of the children FKO serves. Local collaborations not only expand what FKO can offer, they help strengthen trust, build local capacity, and ensure that FKO’s work truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the families in Everett.

“These partnerships are vital to our mission of providing engaging, high-quality enrichment activities that inspire learning and personal growth,” said FKO Executive Director, Deborah Kneeland Keegan. “We are thrilled to work with local organizations that share our passion for youth development, and we are actively seeking additional partners who want to make a difference in the lives of children.”

FKO invites local businesses, community organizations, and educators to explore partnership opportunities and contribute to meaningful enrichment programming for children and families in Everett. Those interested in collaborating with FKO can reach out to Jess Saunders at [email protected] for more details.

For more information about FKO and its programming, visit fkoafterschool.org.