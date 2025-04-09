Sen. DiDomenico Clarifies City Council Meeting Invite Issue on Stadium Project

By Cary Shuman

Sen. Sal DiDomenico, whose idea for a professional soccer stadium project for Everett has been hailed by sports fans in this area, is clarifying the issue of him not being invited to a City Council meeting to discuss the project.

DiDomenico was the originator of the idea to build a state-of-the-art 25,000-seat professional soccer stadium on the site of a now-closed power plant in Everett across from the Encore Boston Harbor casino/resort. The Kraft Group would build the stadium and relocate its New England Revolution MLS team from Foxborough to Everett for its home games.

DiDomenico has worked hard on Beacon Hill to advance the plans and has reached out to residents in Everett and Charlestown residents for their thoughts of having a professional sports franchise and stadium in Everett.

DiDomenico joined Mayor Carlo DeMaria at a “Community Conversation” meeting March 31 during which the senator and the city’s chief executive spoke about the positive impacts of the project and thoroughly answered questions from residents.

Availability and accessibility for soccer stadium

project discussions

The March 31 meeting was the senator’s first in Everett concerning the soccer stadium since December 2023 when he appeared at the request of Ward 2 Councilor Stephanie Martins, who is now the president of the Everett City Council.

“I was more than happy to speak about the stadium during an Everett City Council meeting in 2023,” said DiDomenico, who appeared at a community meeting last month in Charlestown with Mayor Michelle Wu. “Since then, I have continued to make myself available to provide further updates and I have communicated this to several Council members, yet no one has taken me up on that offer. There has been consistent news coverage of the stadium and its many developments over the past two years, and I have always been accessible to appear at Council meetings to answer any questions as they arise. I also spoke during public comment in 2024 and reiterated that, as well.

“I remain committed to keeping the City Council and our community informed, and I welcome the opportunity to return to any future Council meetings.”

In a related matter, Council President Martins said she has on the Council agenda a morion inviting the architects to appear and share the renderings and site plans “so we have a proper visual of the plan [for the soccer stadium].”

“The request is for the architects to appear at our first Council meeting in May,” said Martins.